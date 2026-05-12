LPG gas cylinder price on 12 May: How much does domestic and commercial cooking gas cost in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Domestic LPG cylinder prices remained unchanged across India on 12 May even as the ongoing conflict in West Asia continues to raise concerns over global fuel supply chains and energy security.

The latest revision in domestic LPG rates was announced on March 7, when prices were increased by ₹60 for a standard 14.2-kg household cylinder. Since then, no further change has been recorded. In Mumbai, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder currently stands at ₹912.50.

While household cooking gas prices have remained stable, commercial LPG cylinders continue to be priced above ₹3,000 in several cities after a steep increase of ₹993 per 19-kg cylinder pushed rates to record highs.

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The sharp rise has added to the burden on restaurants, hotels, catering businesses and small commercial establishments that rely heavily on LPG for daily operations.

Also Read | OMCs tap tax data to tighten LPG subsidy amid energy crunch

The rates for 5-kg free trade LPG (FTL) cylinders have also risen significantly — from ₹549 to ₹810.50 per bottle. The revised price now sits just below the ₹913 rate for a standard 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder.

Domestic And Commercial LPG Prices In Major Cities

Here are the latest LPG cylinder prices across major Indian cities:

Check out the LPG prices in Indian cities

PM Modi Calls For Judicious Use Of Petroleum Products Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to use petroleum products carefully amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

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Speaking at an event in Telangana, the Prime Minister said imported petroleum resources should only be used when necessary, adding that reducing consumption would help India save foreign exchange and minimise the impact of global conflicts on the economy.

He said the government had first focused on achieving 100% LPG coverage and is now working towards expanding piped gas connectivity more affordably. The Prime Minister also highlighted efforts to encourage the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

“Today, the need of the hour is to use petrol, gas, diesel and similar resources with restraint. We must use imported petroleum products only as needed. This will not only save foreign exchange but also reduce the adverse impact of war,” he said.

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Government Advises Against Panic Buying

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas also issued an update on the fuel supply situation, saying steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted availability of petrol, diesel and LPG across the country.

The ministry urged citizens not to indulge in panic purchases and advised people to rely only on official sources for information related to fuel availability.

Consumers were requested to use digital LPG booking platforms and avoid visiting distributors physically. The government also encouraged citizens to conserve energy and shift to alternate fuels such as piped natural gas (PNG), electric cooking appliances and induction cooktops wherever possible.

According to the ministry, supply to domestic LPG consumers, domestic PNG users and transport-related CNG services continues at 100%.

For commercial LPG, priority supply is being provided to hospitals and educational institutions. The government added that sectors such as pharmaceuticals, steel, automobile manufacturing, agriculture and seed production are also being prioritised.

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The Centre further said the supply of 5-kg LPG cylinders for migrant labourers has been doubled based on average supply levels recorded on March 2 and 3, 2026.

Measures Taken To Manage LPG Demand The government said several rationalisation measures have already been implemented to manage LPG demand and ensure supply continuity.

These include increasing refinery production, extending refill booking intervals from 21 days to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural regions, and prioritising fuel allocation to essential sectors.

Authorities said alternate fuels such as kerosene and coal have also been made available to ease pressure on LPG demand.

Despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions, the government stated that no LPG distributorship has reported dry-outs so far.

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The ministry said online LPG bookings increased to 98% across the industry on Sunday. Delivery Authentication Code (DAC)-based deliveries also rose to around 94% to prevent diversion of domestic cylinders.

Most LPG distributorships remained operational on Sunday to ensure uninterrupted household deliveries, officials added.

According to official data, more than 1.26 crore domestic LPG cylinders were delivered during the last three days against bookings of around 1.14 crore cylinders.

The government further stated that total commercial LPG allocation has been increased to nearly 70% of pre-crisis levels, including a 10% reform-linked allocation.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.