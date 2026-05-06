LPG gas cylinder price on 6 May: Check domestic and commercial cooking gas rates in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru today

Domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices in India remained largely unchanged on Wednesday, even as global oil markets continued to witness volatility.

Fuel pricing in the country is guided by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, which periodically revise rates for commercial LPG and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF). In the most recent monthly adjustment, commercial LPG prices rose sharply.

At the same time, many countries are grappling with an energy crunch triggered by supply disruptions along key shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of global oil and gas trade flows. The disruption has contributed to upward pressure on global fuel prices.

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Since the Iran war with the US and Israel began on 28 February, commercial LPG cooking gas prices have been revised three times. In March, the price increased by ₹144; in April, by ₹203; and in May, by ₹993. Domestic LPG cylinder prices were also revised in March, with a ₹60 hike.

Check the latest domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices after the 1 May revision

Positive sentiment flooded the market after US President Donald Trump claimed progress in negotiations with Iran. Following optimism in investor sentiment toward an agreement to end the war, the benchmark stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty, rebounded in early trade.

Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the suspension of "Project Freedom," which was launched on Monday to escort ships out of the Gulf waterway. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Great progress has been made toward a complete and final agreement with representatives of Iran.”

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He added, “Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed.”

Amid signs of easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Brent crude oil prices fell to $108 per barrel.

Also Read | Rupee opens 24 paise higher at 95.04 against US dollar

As a result, Brent crude prices retreated from their elevated level. Following the development, the 30-share BSE Sensex junped 657.22 points to 77,675.01 in early trade while the 50-share NSE Nifty bounced 218 points to 24,250.85. Interestingly, the rupee appreciated by 23 paise to 94.95 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday after falling to its all-time low of 95.44 on Tuesday.

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Kerala eateries stage protest against cooking gas price hike Kerala Hotel & Restaurant Association (KHRA) on Tuesday announced that hotels, restaurants, bakeries, and canteens across the state will remain closed for 24 hours on 6 May to protest against the steep hike in cooking gas prices. As per KHRA's press release, online food delivery services will also be suspended for the day.

As part of the agitation, protest marches and dharnas will be organised in front of the offices of petroleum companies and central government establishments to pressure the government to roll back the LPG price revision. Several trade bodies extended their support for the statewide shutdown, including the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi, All Kerala Caterers Association, and Hostel Owners Federation, PTI reported.

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