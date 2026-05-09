LPG gas cylinder price on 9 May: Check domestic and commercial cooking gas rates in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru today

Domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices in India witnessed marginal changes on 9 May but overall they remained steady on Wednesday. Fuel pricing in the country is determined by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, which monthly revise rates for commercial LPG and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF).

Commercial LPG price was hiked by ₹993 in the most recent periodic adjustment. Fuel supply disruptions along the Strait of Hormuz, the key shipping route that controls 20% of global oil and natural gas trade flows, has resulted in energy crunch. As a result, global fuel prices witnessed upward pressure in the past two months ever since the blockade on the Gulf waterway came into effect.

The blockade is a fallout of the Iran war with the US and Israel which began on 28 February. Since, then, commercial LPG cooking gas prices have been revised thrice – the price increased by ₹144 in March and by ₹203 in April. Domestic LPG cylinder prices also underwent revision were in March but have remain unchanged after ₹60 price increase. The government continues to cushion consumers from hike in global oil prices.

Check the latest domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices on 9 May

Oil companies incurring ₹ 30,000 crore loss monthly Petroleum Ministry on Friday said that oil marketing companies are facing an average monthly under-recovery of around ₹30,000 crore on petrol, diesel and LPG sales amid rising global energy prices.

During an inter-ministerial briefing, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Sujata Sharma called the Strait of Hormuz situation "the largest ever disruption". Emphasizing Centre's efforts to control inflation, she said "Our oil marketing companies are buying expensive raw oil, gas and LPG from the market. But to protect our consumers, they are selling at low prices, ANI reported.

Noting the excise tax waiver, she added, “Now this has an impact on our Oil Marketing Companies as well. And to reduce this impact, the Indian government has reduced excise duty. And the cost of this reduction is ₹14,000 crores per month.” Despite the global supply disruption, the government maintains that LPG supply is sufficient and there is no shortage or dryout at any distributors.

LPG pushes up thali costs According to Crisil Intelligence's latest Roti Rice Rate report, the cost of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian home-cooked thalis rose by 2 per cent year-on-year in April 2026 due to increased LPG price, higher prices of tomatoes and vegetable oil. Adding to household cooking expenses, global supply disruptions pushed up the prices of vegetable oil and LPG cylinders by 7 per cent on-year each.