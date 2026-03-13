LPG cylinder price today: Check latest rates in your city — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders in India have become costlier amid supply disruptions. The revision has affected households and businesses that rely on cooking gas for daily operations.

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinder was raised by ₹60 around a week back, while the 19 kg commercial cylinder has become pricier by ₹144 across major cities and states of the country.

This price hike comes as oil marketing companies (OMCs) factor in disruptions in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply, caused by the ongoing conflict between United States, Israel, and Iran.

The US-Israel attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliation have led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key sea route through which India gets 85-90% of its LPG imports from West Asian nations, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

As a result, many Indian households are scrambling to find alternate options for cooking, relying on electronics such as induction cooktops. Meanwhile, restaurants have warned that the disruptions in fuel supply could force them to reduce menu options, raise prices, or even temporarily shut operations.

India is in its fourth consecutive day of LPG shortages, with disruptions being reported across major cities of the country, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, and Chennai.

Price of domestic and commercial LPG in key Indian cities — full list

City Domestic rates Commercial rates New Delhi ₹ 913 ₹ 1,884.50 Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 1,836 Kolkata ₹ 939 ₹ 1,988.50 Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 2,043.50 Hyderabad ₹ 965 ₹ 2,105.50 Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ₹ 2,007 Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ₹ 1,958 Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ₹ 2,133.50

Costs of commercial cylinders and Ujjwala beneficiaries The price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was increased by ₹114.5 per unit earlier in March. These units are primarily used by establishments such as hotels, eateries and restaurants.

After the hike, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder would now cost ₹1,883 in Delhi, as per reports.

Meanwhile, prices for LPG cylinders under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which covers over 10 crore connections provided to low-income households, remain unchanged, PTI reported earlier.

Alternatives to LPG amid shortage Amid the shortage, many restaurants have also stopped serving mutton dishes, as non-vegetarian dishes require cooking times and higher fuel consumption.

These establishments are increasingly prioritising serving vegetarian dishes to customers, which generally require shorter cooking times. However, even some vegetarian items, such as dal (lentils), require longer cooking time, increasing fuel consumption.

Also Read | IGL assures uninterrupted PNG, CNG supply amid LPG shortage concerns

As panic continues to spread among consumers, the national capital has witnessed the emergence of a thriving black market for LPG cylinders, according to multiple reports.

In such markets, domestic cylinders are being sold for as high as ₹2,000 to ₹2,500 per unit in the black market. Commercial cylinders are priced at nearly ₹3,000 in several parts of the capital, which is almost double the official rates.

New Delhi has responded to the growing panic by invoking the Essential Commodities Act (ECA), prioritising household LPG over commercial users.