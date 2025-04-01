LPG gas rates revised: 19 Kg commercial cylinder gets cheaper by ₹41; check new rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

The prices for 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders have been reduced by ₹41. The new rates comes into effect from Tuesday.

After the latest cut, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in New Delhi is ₹1762. Earlier, on February 1, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced by ₹7.

Check the new rates in your city Mumbai - ₹ 1,713

1,713 Bengaluru: ₹ 1,836

1,836 Chennai: ₹ 1,921

1,921 Hyderabad: 1,985

Kolkata: ₹ 1,868 Meanwhile, oil companies regularly revise LPG prices based on changes in global crude oil rates and other factors. The prices of domestic LPG cylinders, which are used for household cooking, remain unchanged in this revision.

In December, the oil companies increased the rates of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹62. These price adjustments are expected to impact commercial establishments and small businesses that rely heavily on LPG for their operations.

The revision comes as part of a broader trend in fuel price adjustments in response to changing global market conditions, seen in recent days due to volatile international order.

This price revision will directly impact restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that utilise these cylinders for daily operations. Despite the increase in commercial LPG prices, there has been no change in domestic LPG cylinder rates, offering some relief to households.