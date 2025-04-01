LPG gas rates revised: 19 Kg commercial cylinder gets cheaper by ₹41; check new rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Oil marketing companies have lowered the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder by 41, effective today. The new retail price in Delhi is 1762.

Agencies
Updated1 Apr 2025, 08:38 AM IST
Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Cut by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>41, Now at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1762 in Delhi
Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Cut by ₹41, Now at ₹1762 in Delhi(REUTERS)

The prices for 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders have been reduced by 41. The new rates comes into effect from Tuesday.

After the latest cut, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in New Delhi is 1762. Earlier, on February 1, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced by 7.

Check the new rates in your city

  • Mumbai - 1,713
  • Bengaluru: 1,836
  • Chennai: 1,921
  • Hyderabad: 1,985
  • Kolkata: 1,868

Meanwhile, oil companies regularly revise LPG prices based on changes in global crude oil rates and other factors. The prices of domestic LPG cylinders, which are used for household cooking, remain unchanged in this revision.

Also Read | LPG cylinders price hike: Oil marketing companies raise LPG gas price by ₹6

In December, the oil companies increased the rates of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by 62. These price adjustments are expected to impact commercial establishments and small businesses that rely heavily on LPG for their operations.

The revision comes as part of a broader trend in fuel price adjustments in response to changing global market conditions, seen in recent days due to volatile international order.

Also Read | Indian refiner BPCL’s Q3 profit misses estimates on lower margins, LPG losses

This price revision will directly impact restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that utilise these cylinders for daily operations. Despite the increase in commercial LPG prices, there has been no change in domestic LPG cylinder rates, offering some relief to households.

LPG prices vary from state to state, depending on local taxes and transportation costs. Businesses across the country will benefit from the reduced rates, though the change is marginal.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsIndiaLPG gas rates revised: 19 Kg commercial cylinder gets cheaper by ₹41; check new rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru
MoreLess
First Published:1 Apr 2025, 07:53 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.