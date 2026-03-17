LPG gas cylinder eKYC online: Aadhaar biometric authentication now compulsory — here’s how to do it

Centre has made LPG Biometric Aadhaar Authentication compulsory only for customers who have not yet completed eKYC, as part of its ongoing initiative to verify genuine users.

This directive comes amid India's LPG shortage, caused by the conflict in West Asia, which has forced some eateries and restaurants to close temporarily. The war has also triggered hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders.

Commercial LPG supply has been severely curtailed, capped at just 20% of average monthly consumption, as the government prioritises domestic household cooking gas in the wake of significant supply chain disruptions.

In a post on X on Tuesday, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas clarified that biometric Aadhaar authentication (eKYC) is required only for “unauthenticated LPG customers,” and not all customers.

“If you are a non-PMUY customer and have done it before, you don’t need to do it again,” the ministry said.

“Some news reports have been circulating on the issue of biometric Aadhaar authentication for LPG consumers,” the ministry shared, saying that “THIS IS NOT A FRESH DIRECTION”.

The ministry said the latest directive for eKYC was a part of the ongoing government efforts to encourage more LPG consumers to complete biometric Aadhaar authentication.

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They said the eKYC requirement applies to LPG consumers who have not completed it so far.

The ministry also highlighted that the PMUY (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana) customers need to update their KYC only once every financial year, “that too only for receiving targeted DBT subsidies after 7 refills, i.e. on 8th and 9th refill”.

Centre has made the process of eKYC easy, and it can be done sitting at home, free of cost. Here's how you can complete LPG gas cylinder KYC online:

Step-by-step guide to complete LPG gas cylinder KYC online Download your LPG gas cylinder provider's (eg, IndianOil One for Indane, Hello BPCL for Bharat Gas, or HP Pay for HP Gas) app

Install the Aadhaar FaceRD app.

Register or log in using your registered mobile number.

Select "Aadhaar eKYC" on the home screen

The app will prompt you to take a live photo.

Once the face scan is successful, your eKYC request is submitted. The eKYC is usually approved within 24–48 hours.

OR

Visit the official My LPG website.

Select your gas provider — Indane, Bharat, or HP.

Log in to your account and look for the "Check e-KYC" status or “Aadhaar Authentication” link.

Proceed with the OTP-based or biometric-based verification. Why is KYC for LPG gas cylinders important? LPG gas cylinder KYC helps verify genuine users and avoid misuse of subsidies.

LPG “eKYC ensures transparency, establishes clear eligibility, weeds out ghost consumers and discourages diversion of LPG,” said the ministry.

LPG gas cylinder KYC online: Essentials Aadhaar linked with your LPG connection

Registered mobile number

Smartphone with a working camera

Stable internet connection

City-wise LPG rates The following retail rates of 14.2 kg of LPG are currently active in major cities across India

New Delhi: ₹913

Mumbai: ₹912.50

Kolkata: ₹939

Chennai: ₹928.50

Bengaluru: ₹915.50

Hyderabad: ₹965

Lucknow: ₹950.50

Patna: ₹1,002.50

Gurgaon: ₹921.50