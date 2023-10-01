LPG gas price: Govt hikes commercial cylinder rates. Details here

The government hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rate of the 19-kg cylinder has been increased by ₹209 from 1 October.

The hike of ₹209 has come after two successive reduction of ₹250 (Approx) in August and September this year.

In Delhi, the commercial gas cylinder price has been increased to ₹1,731.50/kg from ₹1,522.50/kg. Prices of LPG gas have been increased across cities. A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost ₹1,684 in Mumbai.

Notably, on 1 September, the government had slashed the price of commercial gas cylinders by about ₹158, on 1 August, the price of the 19-kg cylinder was reduced by ₹99.75.

However, the price of domestic LPG - the one used in household kitchens for cooking purposes - remained unchanged at ₹903 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added shortly.)

