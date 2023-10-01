Hello User
BREAKING NEWS

LPG gas price: Govt hikes commercial cylinder rates. Details here

Livemint

  • Govt increases rates of commercial LPG cylinders by more than 200 from 1 October.

Mint Image

The government hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders on Sunday.

The rate of the 19-kg cylinder has been increased by 209 from 1 October.

The hike of 209 has come after two successive reduction of 250 (Approx) in August and September this year.

In Delhi, the commercial gas cylinder price has been increased to 1,731.50/kg from 1,522.50/kg. Prices of LPG gas have been increased across cities. A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost 1,684 in Mumbai.

Notably, on 1 September, the government had slashed the price of commercial gas cylinders by about 158, on 1 August, the price of the 19-kg cylinder was reduced by 99.75.

However, the price of domestic LPG - the one used in household kitchens for cooking purposes - remained unchanged at 903 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added shortly.)

Updated: 01 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST
