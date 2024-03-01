State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by ₹25 with effect from today (1 March, Friday). With the latest price hike, the retail price of a 19 kg commercial gas cylinder stands at ₹1,795 in Delhi. In Mumbai, a 19 kg cylinder will be sold for ₹1,749 from today. And, in Chennai and Kolkata, the cost of commercial LPG gas cylinders has surged to ₹1,960 and ₹1,911, respectively.

This is the second time in a row, the state-run firms have increased the cost of commercial gas cylinders. On 1 February, rates of a 19-kg gas cylinder were up by ₹14. In February, cost of 19-kg gas cylinder was ₹1,769.50 (Delhi), ₹1,887 (Kolkata), ₹1,723 (Mumbai), and ₹1,937 (Chennai), respectively.

Commercial LPG price cut by up to ₹39.5 per cylinder

The oil companies hiked the commercial gas cylinder rates was on 1 December 2023 by ₹21 in various locations across the country.

However, on the eve of New Year 2024, the prices of the 19-kg commercial cooking gas were slashed by ₹39.50 per cylinder.

Commercial 19-kg gas cylinder price on 1 March 2024

Delhi- ₹ 1,795

1,795 Mumbai- ₹ 1,749

1,749 Kolkata- ₹ 1,911

1,911 Chennai- ₹ 1,960.50

1,960.50 Chandigarh- ₹ 1,816

1,816 Bengaluru- ₹ 1,875

1,875 Indore- ₹ 1,901

1,901 Amritsar- ₹ 1,895

1,895 Jaipur- ₹ 1,818

1,818 Ahmedabad- ₹ 1,816

(Note: The aforementioned prices have been taken from Indane website. It may vary depending on the distributors.)

Commercial 19-kg gas cylinder price on 1 February 2024

Delhi- ₹ 1,769.50

1,769.50 Mumbai- ₹ 1,723

1,723 Kolkata- ₹ 1,887

1,887 Chennai- ₹ 1,937

Meanwhile, the prices of domestic gas cylinders have remained stable. Price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi is ₹903, in Kolkata ₹929, in Mumbai ₹902.50 and in Chennai ₹918.50.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise cooking gas prices on the 1st of every month based on the average international price in the previous month.

