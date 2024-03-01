Active Stocks
LPG gas price update: Rates of commercial cylinders increased by ₹25 today. Check latest rates

Livemint

Commercial gas cylinder prices increaces by ₹25 on 1 March 2024. Check latets rates in your city

Commercial gas cylinder rates increased by ₹25 on 1 March (PTI)Premium
Commercial gas cylinder rates increased by 25 on 1 March (PTI)

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by 25 with effect from today (1 March, Friday). With the latest price hike, the retail price of a 19 kg commercial gas cylinder stands at 1,795 in Delhi. In Mumbai, a 19 kg cylinder will be sold for 1,749 from today. And, in Chennai and Kolkata, the cost of commercial LPG gas cylinders has surged to 1,960 and 1,911, respectively.

This is the  second time in a row, the state-run firms have increased the cost of commercial gas cylinders. On 1 February, rates of a 19-kg gas cylinder were up by 14. In February, cost of 19-kg gas cylinder was 1,769.50 (Delhi), 1,887 (Kolkata), 1,723 (Mumbai), and 1,937 (Chennai), respectively.

Commercial LPG price cut by up to 39.5 per cylinder

The oil companies hiked the commercial gas cylinder rates was on 1 December 2023 by 21 in various locations across the country.

However, on the eve of New Year 2024, the prices of the 19-kg commercial cooking gas were slashed by 39.50 per cylinder.

Commercial 19-kg gas cylinder price on 1 March 2024

  • Delhi- 1,795
  • Mumbai- 1,749
  • Kolkata- 1,911
  • Chennai- 1,960.50
  • Chandigarh- 1,816
  • Bengaluru- 1,875
  • Indore- 1,901
  • Amritsar- 1,895
  • Jaipur- 1,818
  • Ahmedabad- 1,816

(Note: The aforementioned prices have been taken from Indane website. It may vary depending on the distributors.)

Commercial 19-kg gas cylinder price on 1 February 2024

  • Delhi- 1,769.50
  • Mumbai- 1,723
  • Kolkata- 1,887
  • Chennai- 1,937

 

LPG price hike: Govt increases commercial cylinder rates. Check details here

Meanwhile, the prices of domestic gas cylinders have remained stable. Price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi is 903, in Kolkata 929, in Mumbai 902.50 and in Chennai 918.50.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise cooking gas prices on the 1st of every month based on the average international price in the previous month.

 

Published: 01 Mar 2024, 08:33 AM IST
