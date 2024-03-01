LPG gas price update: Rates of commercial cylinders increased by ₹25 today. Check latest rates
State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by ₹25 with effect from today (1 March, Friday). With the latest price hike, the retail price of a 19 kg commercial gas cylinder stands at ₹1,795 in Delhi. In Mumbai, a 19 kg cylinder will be sold for ₹1,749 from today. And, in Chennai and Kolkata, the cost of commercial LPG gas cylinders has surged to ₹1,960 and ₹1,911, respectively.