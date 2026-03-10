LPG, oil supply news LIVE updates: Govt sets up panel as LPG crisis hits hotels, restaurants in Mumbai, Bengaluru

LPG, oil supply news LIVE updates: India’s hospitality sector is grappling with a growing shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, with restaurants in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad warning that operations could be disrupted if supplies do not stabilise soon. Industry groups say eateries depend on frequent LPG deliveries and typically do not maintain large reserves, forcing some establishments to cut menus, reduce operating hours or consider temporary closures.

Government officilas have said several steps have been taken to prevent hoarding and stabilise supply. The LPG booking interval has been extended from 21 to 25 days, while refineries have been instructed to increase LPG production. Authorities have also directed oil marketing companies to prioritise domestic LPG connections over commercial users, emphasising that household consumers will remain the top priority.

The oil ministry has constituted a three-member committee of Oil Marketing Companies’ executive directors to review requests for LPG supply from restaurants, hotels and other non-domestic sectors.

India consumes about 31.3 million tonnes of LPG annually, with around 62% imported. Much of these imports normally move through the Strait of Hormuz, where disruptions linked to the conflict in West Asia have tightened supplies. Officials say India is exploring additional LPG supply partnerships with Algeria, Australia, Canada and Norway to ease the pressure on domestic markets.

