LPG, oil supply news LIVE updates: Govt sets up panel as LPG crisis hits hotels, restaurants in Mumbai, Bengaluru

LPG, oil supply news LIVE updates: India’s hospitality sector is grappling with a growing shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, with restaurants in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad warning that operations could be disrupted if supplies do not stabilise soon. Industry groups say eateries depend on frequent LPG deliveries and typically do not maintain large reserves, forcing some establishments to cut menus, reduce operating hours or consider temporary closures.
Government officilas have said several steps have been taken to prevent hoarding and stabilise supply. The LPG booking interval has been extended from 21 to 25 days, while refineries have been instructed to increase LPG production. Authorities have also directed oil marketing companies to prioritise domestic LPG connections over commercial users, emphasising that household consumers will remain the top priority.
The oil ministry has constituted a three-member committee of Oil Marketing Companies’ executive directors to review requests for LPG supply from restaurants, hotels and other non-domestic sectors.
India consumes about 31.3 million tonnes of LPG annually, with around 62% imported. Much of these imports normally move through the Strait of Hormuz, where disruptions linked to the conflict in West Asia have tightened supplies. Officials say India is exploring additional LPG supply partnerships with Algeria, Australia, Canada and Norway to ease the pressure on domestic markets.
Catch LIVE Updates with Mint
To address the supply imbalance, the government has instructed refineries to boost LPG output wherever possible. Increasing domestic production is seen as a key step in reducing pressure on imports and stabilising the availability of cylinders.
Officials are also monitoring supply chains to ensure distribution networks function efficiently during periods of heightened demand.
Government sources emphasised that domestic consumers will remain the top priority in LPG distribution.
Oil marketing companies have been directed to prioritise household LPG connections over commercial supply, a move aimed at protecting access to cooking fuel for families across the country.
This policy shift may temporarily tighten supplies for commercial users such as hotels and restaurants, which rely on market-priced LPG cylinders
To discourage hoarding and black-marketing, the government has extended the minimum booking interval for LPG cylinders from 21 days to 25 days.
Officials said unusual booking patterns had recently emerged. In several cases, consumers who previously ordered cylinders roughly every 55 days began placing bookings within 15 days, raising concerns that some buyers might be stockpiling LPG.
By lengthening the booking cycle, authorities hope to regulate demand and ensure fair distribution across households.