OPEN APP
Home / News / India / LPG price rise: Commercial cylinder hiked by 266. Check latest rates

LPG price rise: Commercial cylinder hiked by 266. Check latest rates

Kolkata: A worker carries an LPG gas cylinder, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Sept 1, 2021. The price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders has been hiked by ₹25 effective from 1st September. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI09_01_2021_000072B) (PTI)Premium
Kolkata: A worker carries an LPG gas cylinder, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Sept 1, 2021. The price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders has been hiked by 25 effective from 1st September. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI09_01_2021_000072B) (PTI)
 2 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2021, 09:06 AM IST Livemint

  • After an increase of 266, the price of the commercial LPG cylinder price hike in Delhi has gone up to 2000.5, which was earlier 1735.5

Listen to this article

The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cooking gas were hiked by Rs  266 from today onwards. Commercial cylinders of the 19 kg in Delhi will cost 2000.50 from today onwards which was costing 1734 earlier. However, in relief to household consumers, no increase were announced in the price of domestic LPG cylinders.

Price of commercial cylinders in various cities:

After an increase of 266, the price of the commercial LPG cylinder price ike in Delhi has gone up to 2000.5, which was earlier 1735.5. Whereas in Mumbai, 1950 will have to be spent for a commercial gas cylinder of 19 kg. Now a 19 kg gas cylinder in Kolkata has become 2073.50, while in Chennai now a 19 kg cylinder will be available for 2133.

The government policy provides for the supply of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each per household at subsidized or below-market rates. Any quantity over this had to be bought at market price or non-subsidised rates.

Earlier, the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cooking gas cylinders across all categories including subsidised gas on were hiked by  15 per cylinder last month. This was the fourth straight increase in prices in less than two months. Subsidised and non-subsidised LPG rates were hiked by  25 per cylinder on October 1.

The increase in subsidised LPG price now has taken the cumulative rate hike since January 1 to  205 per cylinder.

Fuel prices at all time high: 

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the sixth consecutive day across the country on Monday.

In the national capital, with a hike of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol rose to 109.69 per litre while the price of diesel was increased by the same amount to cost 98.42.

In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel increased to 115.50 and 106.62 per litre respectively.

As for Kolkata, petrol costs 110.35 per litre and diesel costs 101.56 per litre while petrol and diesel cost 106.35 and 102.59 per litre respectively in Chennai.

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout