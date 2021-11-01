LPG price rise: Commercial cylinder hiked by 266. Check latest rates

After an increase of ₹266, the price of the commercial LPG cylinder price ike in Delhi has gone up to ₹2000.5, which was earlier ₹1735.5. Whereas in Mumbai, ₹1950 will have to be spent for a commercial gas cylinder of 19 kg. Now a 19 kg gas cylinder in Kolkata has become ₹2073.50, while in Chennai now a 19 kg cylinder will be available for ₹2133.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}