LPG price rise: Commercial cylinder hiked by 266. Check latest rates

LPG price rise: Commercial cylinder hiked by ₹266. Check latest rates2 min read . 09:06 AM IST
- After an increase of ₹266, the price of the commercial LPG cylinder price hike in Delhi has gone up to ₹2000.5, which was earlier ₹1735.5
The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cooking gas were hiked by Rs ₹266 from today onwards. Commercial cylinders of the 19 kg in Delhi will cost ₹2000.50 from today onwards which was costing ₹1734 earlier. However, in relief to household consumers, no increase were announced in the price of domestic LPG cylinders.
Price of commercial cylinders in various cities:
After an increase of ₹266, the price of the commercial LPG cylinder price ike in Delhi has gone up to ₹2000.5, which was earlier ₹1735.5. Whereas in Mumbai, ₹1950 will have to be spent for a commercial gas cylinder of 19 kg. Now a 19 kg gas cylinder in Kolkata has become ₹2073.50, while in Chennai now a 19 kg cylinder will be available for ₹2133.
The government policy provides for the supply of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each per household at subsidized or below-market rates. Any quantity over this had to be bought at market price or non-subsidised rates.
Earlier, the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cooking gas cylinders across all categories including subsidised gas on were hiked by ₹15 per cylinder last month. This was the fourth straight increase in prices in less than two months. Subsidised and non-subsidised LPG rates were hiked by ₹25 per cylinder on October 1.
The increase in subsidised LPG price now has taken the cumulative rate hike since January 1 to ₹205 per cylinder.
Fuel prices at all time high:
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the sixth consecutive day across the country on Monday.
In the national capital, with a hike of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol rose to ₹109.69 per litre while the price of diesel was increased by the same amount to cost ₹98.42.
In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel increased to ₹115.50 and ₹106.62 per litre respectively.
As for Kolkata, petrol costs ₹110.35 per litre and diesel costs ₹101.56 per litre while petrol and diesel cost ₹106.35 and ₹102.59 per litre respectively in Chennai.
