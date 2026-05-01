LPG price hike: 19-kg commercial gas cylinder rate hiked by ₹993; check new rates in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi

The price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by ₹993 with effect from Friday, May 1, marking a sharp rise in rates. Following the revision, the cost of a 19-kg cylinder in Delhi now stands at ₹3,071.50.

However, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cannister remains unchanged, fully insulating households from the recent volatility in international fuel prices, according to news agency ANI.

The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been hiked twice over the past few months. It was first increased by ₹144 in March, followed by another hike of nearly ₹200 on 1 April. The triple hike is likely to hit restaurants, eateries, and other businesses hard, since they rely on cooking fuel for their day-to-day operations.

Advertisement

The price hike comes amid ongoing tensions in West Asia following the outbreak of conflict that began on February 28, which has now entered its eighth week. The standoff between the United States and Iran has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy corridor. This disruption impacted oil supplies, contributing to volatility in energy prices.

Bulk diesel and jet fuel prices also witness a hike Indian Oil Corp Ltd. said that prices of bulk diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) or jet fuel used for international airline operations have also been raised. The statement and the company website, however did not mention the prices of both bulk diesel and ATF for international airline operations.

The Indian Oil statement said: "Price revisions have been limited to select industrial segments, which constitute a relatively small share of overall consumption and are subject to routine monthly adjustments based on prevailing international prices."

Advertisement

It additionally highlighted that bulk and commercial LPG comprises of 1% of India's total consumption. The nation's annual LPG consumption currently stands at around 33 million tonne.

On the petrol, diesel and domestic LPG prices, the oil marketing company said: “The retail prices of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG (14.2 kg cylinders), have remain unchanged, fully insulating domestic consumers from the recent increase in international fuel prices.”

New commercial LPG rates in Indian cities Here are the latest rates of a 19-kg commercial in major cities of the country on Friday after the hike:

Mumbai: ₹ 3,024

3,024 Bengaluru: ₹ 3,152

3,152 New Delhi: ₹ 3,071.50

3,071.50 Ahmedabad: ₹ 3,091

3,091 Kolkata: ₹ 3,202

3,202 Chennai: ₹ 3,237

3,237 Pune: ₹ 3,084 Change in LPG delivery rules Apart from the price hike, new rules in LPG booking and delivery system are also expected to come into effect from May 1, with oil marketing companies (OMCs) preparing to implement revised rules across the country.

Advertisement

According to media reports, some anticipated rule changes include new booking interval, and mandatory OTP-based delivery.

About the Authors Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More ✕ Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience.



While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies.



Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging.



Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines. Rituraj Baruah Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on d...Read More ✕ Rituraj Baruah Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.