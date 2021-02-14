OPEN APP
Home >News >India >LPG price hike: Cooking gas rates up 50, here's how much you'll pay per cylinder
Fuel retailers revise prices of LPG cylinders, which is primarily dependent on the international benchmark rate of LPG, (PTI)
Fuel retailers revise prices of LPG cylinders, which is primarily dependent on the international benchmark rate of LPG, (PTI)

LPG price hike: Cooking gas rates up 50, here's how much you'll pay per cylinder

1 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 08:47 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Fuel retailers revise prices of LPG cylinders, which is primarily dependent on the international benchmark rate of LPG

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas(LPG) domestic gas cylinder (14.2 kg) hiked by 50 per cylinder; to be at 769 per cylinder in Delhi from 12 am tomorrow, news agency ANI reported.

The price of LPG gas cylinders is determined by state-run oil companies and is revised on a monthly basis. Depending on international fuel rates and US dollar-rupee exchange rates, the prices can go up or down.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Mexico will next vaccinate adults over the age of 60, a group representing 12% of Mexico's 126 million people, between February and April

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer vaccines

1 min read . 08:35 PM IST
US President Joe Biden

Joe Biden calls on Congress to ‘enact commonsense gun law reforms’

1 min read . 08:32 PM IST
Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal flags off Mau-Anand Vihar biweekly special train

1 min read . 08:26 PM IST
Jammu & Kashmir Police personnel display arms and ammunition recovered from a bus stand in Jammu

Major terror plan averted in Jammu on Pulwama attack anniversary, four held

2 min read . 08:23 PM IST

The government of India is currently providing subsidy on the sale of domestic LPG cylinders to the consumers. The subsidy amount is directly credited to the individual's bank account after the purchase of the cylinder.

Fuel retailers revise prices of LPG cylinders, which is primarily dependent on the international benchmark rate of LPG, and the US dollar and rupee exchange rate.

This LPG price hike comes at a time when petrol prices in India are set to touch an all-time high.

Rising energy prices will stoke inflation in India, the third-largest oil importer, even as the government tries to pull the economy out of a recession.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout