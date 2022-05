Oil marketing companies (OMC) have hiked the price of 14 kg domestic LPG cylinder by ₹3.50 with immediate effect. This increase now makes a 14 Kg cylinder cost ₹1003 in Delhi.

In Mumbai, the domestic LPG price will be ₹1002.50 per cylinder. Whereas, in Kolkata, a consumer will have to shell out ₹1,029 for a 14-kg cylinder. At the same time a customer will have to spend ₹1,058.50 in Chennai from today for a domestic cylinder.

On 7 May, the price of 14.2 kg Domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by ₹50 .

Earlier this month, the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder were increased on May 1 by around ₹102 to ₹2,355.5 in Delhi. The price of a 5-kg LPG commercial cylinder was also increased to ₹655.

After the assembly elections held in five states, the prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG are being increased continuously. On March 22, the subsidised domestic LPG cylinder increased by ₹50. Earlier, after 6 October 2021, there was no change in the rate of domestic LPG cylinders.