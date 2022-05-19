LPG price hike: Domestic cylinder price increased again. Check latest rates

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
LPG price rise: In Mumbai, the domestic LPG price will be ₹1002.50 per cylinder. Whereas, in Kolkata, a consumer will have to shell out ₹1,029 for a 14-kg cylinder. At the same time a customer will have to spend ₹1,058.50 in Chennai from today for a domestic cylinder
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Oil marketing companies (OMC) have hiked the price of 14 kg domestic LPG cylinder by ₹3.50 with immediate effect. This increase now makes a 14 Kg cylinder cost ₹1003 in Delhi.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Oil marketing companies (OMC) have hiked the price of 14 kg domestic LPG cylinder by ₹3.50 with immediate effect. This increase now makes a 14 Kg cylinder cost ₹1003 in Delhi.
In Mumbai, the domestic LPG price will be ₹1002.50 per cylinder. Whereas, in Kolkata, a consumer will have to shell out ₹1,029 for a 14-kg cylinder. At the same time a customer will have to spend ₹1,058.50 in Chennai from today for a domestic cylinder.
In Mumbai, the domestic LPG price will be ₹1002.50 per cylinder. Whereas, in Kolkata, a consumer will have to shell out ₹1,029 for a 14-kg cylinder. At the same time a customer will have to spend ₹1,058.50 in Chennai from today for a domestic cylinder.
On 7 May, the price of 14.2 kg Domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by ₹50 .
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On 7 May, the price of 14.2 kg Domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by ₹50 .
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier this month, the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder were increased on May 1 by around ₹102 to ₹2,355.5 in Delhi. The price of a 5-kg LPG commercial cylinder was also increased to ₹655.
Earlier this month, the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder were increased on May 1 by around ₹102 to ₹2,355.5 in Delhi. The price of a 5-kg LPG commercial cylinder was also increased to ₹655.
After the assembly elections held in five states, the prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG are being increased continuously. On March 22, the subsidised domestic LPG cylinder increased by ₹50. Earlier, after 6 October 2021, there was no change in the rate of domestic LPG cylinders.
After the assembly elections held in five states, the prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG are being increased continuously. On March 22, the subsidised domestic LPG cylinder increased by ₹50. Earlier, after 6 October 2021, there was no change in the rate of domestic LPG cylinders.