Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  LPG price hike: Domestic cylinder price increased again. Check latest rates

LPG price hike: Domestic cylinder price increased again. Check latest rates

LPG cylinder prices have been hiked on April 1
1 min read . 08:33 AM ISTLivemint

  • LPG price rise: In Mumbai, the domestic LPG price will be 1002.50 per cylinder. Whereas, in Kolkata, a consumer will have to shell out 1,029 for a 14-kg cylinder. At the same time a customer will have to spend 1,058.50 in Chennai from today for a domestic cylinder

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Oil marketing companies (OMC) have hiked the price of 14 kg domestic LPG cylinder by 3.50 with immediate effect. This increase now makes a 14 Kg cylinder cost 1003 in Delhi. 

Oil marketing companies (OMC) have hiked the price of 14 kg domestic LPG cylinder by 3.50 with immediate effect. This increase now makes a 14 Kg cylinder cost 1003 in Delhi. 

In Mumbai, the domestic LPG price will be 1002.50 per cylinder. Whereas, in Kolkata, a consumer will have to shell out 1,029 for a 14-kg cylinder. At the same time a customer will have to spend 1,058.50 in Chennai from today for a domestic cylinder.

In Mumbai, the domestic LPG price will be 1002.50 per cylinder. Whereas, in Kolkata, a consumer will have to shell out 1,029 for a 14-kg cylinder. At the same time a customer will have to spend 1,058.50 in Chennai from today for a domestic cylinder.

On 7 May, the price of 14.2 kg Domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by 50 .

On 7 May, the price of 14.2 kg Domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by 50 .

Earlier this month, the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder were increased on May 1 by around 102 to 2,355.5 in Delhi. The price of a 5-kg LPG commercial cylinder was also increased to 655.

Earlier this month, the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder were increased on May 1 by around 102 to 2,355.5 in Delhi. The price of a 5-kg LPG commercial cylinder was also increased to 655.

After the assembly elections held in five states, the prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG are being increased continuously. On March 22, the subsidised domestic LPG cylinder increased by 50. Earlier, after 6 October 2021, there was no change in the rate of domestic LPG cylinders.

After the assembly elections held in five states, the prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG are being increased continuously. On March 22, the subsidised domestic LPG cylinder increased by 50. Earlier, after 6 October 2021, there was no change in the rate of domestic LPG cylinders.