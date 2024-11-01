Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been increased by ₹62 with effect from today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Delhi, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is ₹1,802 from today. Prices of 5 KG FTL cylinders have also increased by ₹15. Prices of 14.2 KG cylinders remain unchanged.

This price revision will directly impact restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that utilize these cylinders for daily operations.

Commercial LPG Price hike in October, 2024 The oil marketing companies had hiked prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders by ₹48.50 effective in October 1.

Due to the increase in LPG cylinder prices, a 19 kg LPG cylinder now costs ₹1,740 in Delhi compared to ₹1,691.50 earlier.

Along with the 19 kg variant, the prices of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders have also been increased by ₹12.

Despite the increase in commercial LPG prices, there has been no change in domestic LPG cylinder rates, offering some relief to households.