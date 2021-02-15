LPG price hiked again for February, petrol and diesel price hiked on Monday

India’s domestic cooking gas price for February has been increased again. Effective 15 February, the price of a 14.2 kg non-subsidized Indane liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder in Delhi has been increased by ₹50 to ₹769.

Fuel retailers revise prices of LPG cylinders, which are primarily dependent on the international benchmark rate of LPG, and the US dollar, and the rupee exchange rate. This is for the second time in February that domestic cooking gas prices have been raised and comes against the backdrop of a continuous rise in transportation fuel prices in the country.

There has been a sharp jump in global energy prices, with oil prices on Monday spiking over concerns about growing tensions in West Asia. Global crude oil prices have been rallying after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec)-plus meeting on 3 February decided to continue with supply curbs.

Pump retail prices of petrol hit a record high of Rs88.99 per litre in Delhi, with petrol and diesel prices raised again by 26 paise per litre and 29 paise per litre respectively on Monday in the national capital region. Diesel prices retailed at ₹79.35 a litre in the national capital. In Mumbai also, petrol and diesel are selling at record highs of ₹95.46 a litre and ₹86.34 a litre respectively.

The cost of the Indian basket of crude, which comprises Oman, Dubai, and Brent crude, was at $60.74 a barrel on 11 February. The benchmark Brent crude was trading at $63.50 per barrel on Monday morning and the West Texas Intermediate was at $60.74 a barrel at the time of writing this story.

The non-subsidized domestic cooking gas price has been increased against the backdrop of the Union finance ministry slashing the allocation for petroleum subsidy by two-thirds to ₹12,995 crore for FY22. This is despite increasing the number of Ujjwala beneficiaries by 10 million, hoping that gradual price increases for subsidized cooking gas cylinders will reduce the subsidy burden on the government, as reported by Mint earlier.

Opec supplies are significant for India, the third-largest oil importer globally, as the grouping makes up for about 40% of global output and 83% of India’s oil imports. India has expressed its displeasure to Opec for ‘backtracking’ on its commitments. India has been making a case for affordable oil prices, given that as it is particularly vulnerable as any increase in global prices can affect its import bill, stoke inflation, and increase its trade deficit.

The retail inflation eased to a 16-month low in January to 4.06% as compared to 4.59% in December. Every dollar increase in the price of oil raises India’s import bill by ₹10,700 crore on an annualized basis. India spent $101.4 billion on crude oil imports in 2019-20 and $111.9 billion in 2018-19.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, crude prices for the Indian basket of crude had plunged to $19.90 in April before recovering to $49.84 a barrel in December, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed. It averaged at $56.43, $69.88, and $60.47 per barrel in FY18, FY19 and FY20, respectively.

