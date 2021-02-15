LPG price hiked again for February, petrol and diesel price hiked on Monday

Opec supplies are significant for India, the third-largest oil importer globally, as the grouping makes up for about 40% of global output and 83% of India’s oil imports. India has expressed its displeasure to Opec for ‘backtracking’ on its commitments. India has been making a case for affordable oil prices, given that as it is particularly vulnerable as any increase in global prices can affect its import bill, stoke inflation, and increase its trade deficit.