The prices of cooking gas cylinders were reduced on Friday, July 1. The rates of Indane gas cylinders declined by ₹198 in the national capital Delhi on July 1. The rate of LPG cylinder has been reduced by ₹182 in Kolkata, ₹190.50 in Mumbai, while it has been reduced by ₹187 in Chennai. Petroleum company Indian Oil has made rate cuts in commercial cylinders , according to a report by Live Hindustan, Livemint's sister publication.

Whereas domestic LPG cylinder consumers have continued to face the brunt of high prices. A domestic cylinder of 14.2 kg has neither become cheap nor expensive. It is still available at the same rate as on May 19.

LPG Gas Price ( ₹19 per kg cylinder) in Delhi--A monthly comparison

1 July: ₹ 2021

2021 1 June: ₹ 2219

2219 19 May: ₹ 2354

2354 7 May: ₹ 2346

2346 1 May: ₹ 2355.5

2355.5 1 April: ₹ 2253

2253 22 March: ₹ 2003

2003 1 March: ₹ 2012

Last month in June the commercial cylinder rates were reduced by ₹135 whereas, in May, consumers of domestic LPG cylinders were shocked twice. The rate of a domestic cylinder (LPG Cylinder Price Today) was increased by ₹50 for the first time on May 7 and on 19th May also the price of a domestic LPG gas cylinder was increased.

Rate of 14.2 kg cylinder in rupees (in round figure)

Delhi: ₹ 1,003

1,003 Mumbai: ₹ 1,003

1,003 Kolkata: ₹ 1,029

1,029 Chennai: ₹ 1,019

1,019 Lucknow: ₹ 1,041

1,041 Jaipur: ₹ 1,007

1,007 Patna: ₹ 1,093

1,093 Indore: ₹ 1,031

1,031 Ahmedabad: ₹ 1,010

1,010 Pune: ₹ 1,006

1,006 Gorakhpur: ₹ 1,012

1,012 Bhopal: ₹ 1,009

1,009 Agra: ₹ 1,016

1,016 Ranchi: ₹ 1,061