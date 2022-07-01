LPG price July 1: Cooking gas cylinder becomes cheaper from today. Details here

The prices of cooking gas cylinders were reduced on Friday, July 1. The rates of Indane gas cylinders declined by ₹198 in the national capital Delhi on July 1. The rate of LPG cylinder has been reduced by ₹182 in Kolkata, ₹190.50 in Mumbai, while it has been reduced by ₹187 in Chennai. Petroleum company Indian Oil has made rate cuts in commercial cylinders, according to a report by Live Hindustan, Livemint's sister publication.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}