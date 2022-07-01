LPG price July 1: Cooking gas cylinder becomes cheaper from today. Details here

LPG gas cylinders declined by ₹198 in the national capital Delhi on July 1
A domestic cylinder of 14.2 kg has neither become cheap nor expensive. It is still available at the same rate as on May 19
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The prices of cooking gas cylinders were reduced on Friday, July 1. The rates of Indane gas cylinders declined by ₹198 in the national capital Delhi on July 1. The rate of LPG cylinder has been reduced by ₹182 in Kolkata, ₹190.50 in Mumbai, while it has been reduced by ₹187 in Chennai. Petroleum company Indian Oil has made rate cuts in commercial cylinders, according to a report by Live Hindustan, Livemint's sister publication.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The prices of cooking gas cylinders were reduced on Friday, July 1. The rates of Indane gas cylinders declined by ₹198 in the national capital Delhi on July 1. The rate of LPG cylinder has been reduced by ₹182 in Kolkata, ₹190.50 in Mumbai, while it has been reduced by ₹187 in Chennai. Petroleum company Indian Oil has made rate cuts in commercial cylinders, according to a report by Live Hindustan, Livemint's sister publication.
Whereas domestic LPG cylinder consumers have continued to face the brunt of high prices. A domestic cylinder of 14.2 kg has neither become cheap nor expensive. It is still available at the same rate as on May 19.
Whereas domestic LPG cylinder consumers have continued to face the brunt of high prices. A domestic cylinder of 14.2 kg has neither become cheap nor expensive. It is still available at the same rate as on May 19.
LPG Gas Price ( ₹19 per kg cylinder) in Delhi--A monthly comparison
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
LPG Gas Price ( ₹19 per kg cylinder) in Delhi--A monthly comparison
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
1 July: ₹2021
1 June: ₹2219
19 May: ₹2354
7 May: ₹2346
1 May: ₹2355.5
1 April: ₹2253
22 March: ₹2003
1 March: ₹2012
Last month in June the commercial cylinder rates were reduced by ₹135 whereas, in May, consumers of domestic LPG cylinders were shocked twice. The rate of a domestic cylinder (LPG Cylinder Price Today) was increased by ₹50 for the first time on May 7 and on 19th May also the price of a domestic LPG gas cylinder was increased.
1 July: ₹2021
1 June: ₹2219
19 May: ₹2354
7 May: ₹2346
1 May: ₹2355.5
1 April: ₹2253
22 March: ₹2003
1 March: ₹2012
Last month in June the commercial cylinder rates were reduced by ₹135 whereas, in May, consumers of domestic LPG cylinders were shocked twice. The rate of a domestic cylinder (LPG Cylinder Price Today) was increased by ₹50 for the first time on May 7 and on 19th May also the price of a domestic LPG gas cylinder was increased.
Rate of 14.2 kg cylinder in rupees (in round figure)