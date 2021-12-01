OPEN APP
LPG price rise: Commercial cylinder hiked by 100. Check latest rates
The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for commercial usage was today hiked again. The price of the 19-kg commercial cylinder has been increased by 100 per cylinder, news agency ANI reported. This is a second hike after the price was increased on November 1.

Following the hike, the price of the 19-kg commercial cylinder will now cost 2101 in Delhi. The price of LPG commercial cylinder in Mumbai is 2,051 per cylinder. In Kolkata, the price is 2,174.50 per cylinder. The LPG commercial gas cylinder price in Chennai is 2,234.50 per cylinder

However, there is no increase in prices of other domestic cylinders weighing 14.2kg, 5 kg, 10kg composite or 5kg composite cylinders.

Presently, a 14.2kg Domestic cylinder in the national capital cost 899.50 and the 19kg cylinder commercial cylinder is costing 2,101.

LPG Cylinder Rate is revised monthly for all over the States and Union Territories in India.

Earlier on November 1, prices of 19kg Commercial cylinder has seen a steep rise of 266, increasing the prices to 2,000.50. On October 1, prices of 19kg commercial cylinders were increased by 43 and decreased by 2.50 on October 6. On September 1, the prices of these cylinders were increased by 75. 

