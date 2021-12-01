LPG price rise: Commercial cylinder hiked by 100. Check latest rates

LPG price rise: Commercial cylinder hiked by ₹100. Check latest rates1 min read . 11:30 AM IST
LPG price rise: Following the hike, the price of the 19-kg commercial cylinder will now cost ₹2101 in Delhi
The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for commercial usage was today hiked again. The price of the 19-kg commercial cylinder has been increased by ₹100 per cylinder, news agency ANI reported. This is a second hike after the price was increased on November 1.
Following the hike, the price of the 19-kg commercial cylinder will now cost ₹2101 in Delhi. The price of LPG commercial cylinder in Mumbai is ₹2,051 per cylinder. In Kolkata, the price is ₹2,174.50 per cylinder. The LPG commercial gas cylinder price in Chennai is 2,234.50 per cylinder
However, there is no increase in prices of other domestic cylinders weighing 14.2kg, 5 kg, 10kg composite or 5kg composite cylinders.
Presently, a 14.2kg Domestic cylinder in the national capital cost ₹899.50 and the 19kg cylinder commercial cylinder is costing ₹2,101.
LPG Cylinder Rate is revised monthly for all over the States and Union Territories in India.
Earlier on November 1, prices of 19kg Commercial cylinder has seen a steep rise of ₹266, increasing the prices to ₹2,000.50. On October 1, prices of 19kg commercial cylinders were increased by ₹43 and decreased by ₹2.50 on October 6. On September 1, the prices of these cylinders were increased by ₹75.
