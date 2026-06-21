LPG price today — 21 June: Domestic and commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad

LPG prices today, 21 June: The prices of domestic and commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders remained steady on Sunday, 20 June. LPG prices haven't changed since the latest hike that came about on 7 June, which marked second hike in domestic LPG prices since onset of West Asia war on 28 February. However, commercial LPG prices surged by over 79% during the same period after undergoing five revisions at regular intervals.

The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder climbed by ₹42 to ₹53.50 per cylinder while that of 14,2 Kg domestic LPG cylinder it rose by ₹29 after latest hike earlier this month. Geopolitical tensions in West Asia severely disrupted energy supply chains due to blockade of Strait of Hormuz transit route.

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) absorbed massive price shocks to shield domestic retail consumers and suffered severe under-recoveries due to global volatility in oil prices. However, the recent easing of crude prices in the wake of US-Iran deal could potentially influence domestic fuel pricing, the Petroleum Ministry said.

Check city-wise domestic and commercial cylinder rates here

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 942.00 ( +29.00 ) ₹ 3,113.50 ( +42.00 ) Kolkata ₹ 968.00 ( +29.00 ) ₹ 3,255.50 ( +53.50 ) Mumbai ₹ 941.50 ( +29.00 ) ₹ 3,067.50 ( +43.50 ) Chennai ₹ 957.50 ( +29.00 ) ₹ 3,283.00 ( +46.00 ) Gurugram ₹ 950.50 ( +29.00 ) ₹ 3,130.00 ( +42.00 ) Noida ₹ 939.50 ( +29.00 ) ₹ 3,113.50 ( +42.00 ) Bengaluru ₹ 944.50 ( +29.00 ) ₹ 3,198.00 ( +46.00 ) Bhubaneswar ₹ 968.00 ( +29.00 ) ₹ 3,290.00 ( +52.00 ) Chandigarh ₹ 951.50 ( +29.00 ) ₹ 3,136.00 ( +43.50 ) Hyderabad ₹ 994.00 ( +29.00 ) ₹ 3,367.00 ( +52.00 ) Jaipur ₹ 945.50 ( +29.00 ) ₹ 3,141.00 ( +42.00 ) Lucknow ₹ 979.50 ( +29.00 ) ₹ 3,236.00 ( +42.00 ) Patna ₹ 1,031.50 ( +29.00 ) ₹ 3,400.00 ( +53.50 ) Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 951.00 ( +29.00 ) ₹ 3,152.00 ( +46.00 )

Will govt reduce fuel rates with easing crude prices? Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Sujata Sharma while addressing an inter-ministerial media briefing on Thursday said, "As you know, the price of crude went up to USD 120 per barrel. Now it is coming down," adding, “The government is seized of the matter and appropriate decisions regarding retail prices will continue to be taken in line with the evolving international situation,” ANI reported.

It is important to note that India imports nearly 85-90 per cent of its crude oil requirements, with gulf countries being its key energy suppliers. India, one of the world's largest energy importers, was heavily dependent on supplies transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the principal export route for Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, the UAE and Qatar. Around 90 per cent of its LPG imports came from West Asia.

During the conflict, India sharply diversified its LPG sourcing by increasing imports from the US, Iran and several other countries to reduce dependence on the Gulf region. According to a Crisil report, India sourced one-third of its LPG imports from the United States.

This is when Argentina, Chile, France and the Netherlands also entered its import basket. However, this trade off came at price as the Saudi Aramco Contract Price, the benchmark for Indian imports, rose 46 per cent between February and June. Hence, fuel retailers incurred cumulative losses amounting to ₹22,000 crore during March-May.

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On Thursday, India's top refiner Indian Oil Corp (IOC) issued tenders to charter vessels to lift liquefied petroleum gas and oil from ports inside the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported. Between 30 June and 4 July, IOC seeks to lift LPG from the ports of Ras Laffan in Qatar, Mina Al Ahmadi in Kuwait or Ruwais in the UAE. On the following day, Reliance executive director Anant Ambani claimed that the company increased LPG production four-fold in aftermath of West Asia conflict to meet national needs, PTI reported.