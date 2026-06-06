LPG price today — 6 June: How costly is commercial and domestic cylinder in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

LPG price today: The cost of commercial and domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders remained stable on Saturday after the latest hike announced on 1 June. The price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was increased by ₹42 but no change in domestic cylinder prices was announced.

In the last six months, the prices of commercial LPG have almost doubled, taking into account the latest price hike. The latest revision in LPG prices corresponds to sixth revision in the first half of 2026 since the US-Iran war caused supply disruption of cooking gas.

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RBI hikes FY27 Consumer Price Index inflation projection amid global energy crises The Reserve Bank of India on Friday projected the retail inflation for 2026-27 at 5.1 per cent. This estimate is higher from the previous prediction of 4.6% amid global energy crises due to blockade of Strait of Hormuz. Mounting input costs due to increase in petrol and diesel resulted in this estimate. Over the last month, retail fuel prices increased cumulatively by 7.4 per cent for petrol and 8.4 per cent for diesel.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra in Monetary Policy Statement on 5 June said, "CPI inflation for this year now is projected to be at 5.1%, about 50 basis points more than earlier projected, with Q1 at 4.2%, Q2 at 5.1%, Q3 at 5.9% and Q4 at 5.4%," Malhotra stated. "Core inflation is projected at 4.7% for this year," as he suggested that domestic inflation trajectory faces immediate pressure from the energy sector.

The recent price hike in fuel rates accounts for a direct impact of about 36 basis points on headline inflation. The RBI said in its monetary policy statement said that second order effects would also get reflected in consumer price (CPI) inflation in the coming months.

Considering domestic outlook constrained by supply chain disruptions and a subnormal southwest monsoon forecast, Governor Malhotra said, "Prices of several inputs such as commercial LPG, industrial raw materials, chemicals, base metals, rubber and plastic products, among others, have increased." According to the RBI Governor, higher input costs could exert upside pressure on CPI inflation in the coming months as firms would pass on these higher input costs.

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What is the status of Indian flagged ships navigating through the Strait of Hormuz The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Thursday assured that all Indian flagged ships and vessels navigating through the Strait of Hormuz are safe. During an inter-ministerial briefing, Director in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Opesh Kumar Sharma confirmed that the situation west of the Strait of Hormuz remains stable.

"On the status of ships west of the Strait of Hormuz, as I said, all Indian flagged ships are safe, and all Indian seafarers on foreign-flagged ships are also safe, and there is no incident which has been reported in the past 72 hours. And the control room at DG Shipping is fully functional and remains in touch with our seafarers," ANI quoted Opesh Kumar Sharma as saying.