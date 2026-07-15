LPG price today: Check commercial and domestic cooking gas cylinder rate as oil rebounds amid Hormuz blockade

LPG price today, 15 July: Commercial and domestic cooking gas retail rates stood steady on Wednesday, despite soaring crude prices. The flare-up in West Asia conflict in recent days caused major price fluctuation in benchmark Brent crude price but consumers in India remain insulated to global volatility as state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) determine cooking gas rates.

Advertisement

The price of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders is adjusted monthly and was last revised on 1 July when the price of a 19-kg cylinder was reduced by ₹183.50. This marked first reduction in commercial cylinder price since onset in of US-Iran war in late February. Meanwhile, domestic LPG underwent last price revision on 7 June when price of 14.2-kg domestic cylinder was increased by ₹29.

LPG cylinder price today in your city

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 942.00 ₹ 2,930 (-183.50) Kolkata ₹ 968.00 ₹ 3,081.50 (-174.00) Mumbai ₹ 941.50 ₹ 2,885.50 (-182.00) Chennai ₹ 957.50 ₹ 3,106.00 (-177.00) Gurugram ₹ 950.50 ₹ 2,947.50 (-182.50) Noida ₹ 939.50 ₹ 2,930.00 (-183.50) Bengaluru ₹ 944.50 ₹ 3,021.00 (-177.00) Bhubaneswar ₹ 968.00 ₹ 3,114.50 (-175.50) Chandigarh ₹ 951.50 ₹ 2,954.50 (-181.50) Hyderabad ₹ 994.00 ₹ 3,191.00 (-176.00) Jaipur ₹ 945.50 ₹ 2,957.50 (-183.50) Lucknow ₹ 979.50 ₹ 3,052.50 (-183.50) Patna ₹ 1,031.50 ₹ 3,227.00 (-173.00) Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 951.00 ₹ 2,971.50 (-180.50)

Trump withdraws 20% toll plan for Hormuz after reinstating blockade The recent escalation in US-Iran hostilities injected fresh risk into the market with the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz increasing the uncertainty over energy flows. Oil rose for a third day, registering 1.72% gains at 0029 GMT on Wednesday to trade around $86.19 a barrel. The extended gain in oil price follows 11% gain in the previous two sessions.

Advertisement

Following the collapse of US-Iran ceasefire, the renewed crossfire between the two adversaries deepened supply disruption in the Persian Gulf, the crucial waterway through which one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas transited prior to the war. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday withdrew proposed plans for Hormuz toll citing Gulf investments a day after he announced 20% fee for cargos.

Over volatility in oil prices, KCM Trade chief market analyst Tim Waterer said, “The chances of oil moving back toward $100 in the reasonably near term are still meaningful if hostilities intensify which damages energy infrastructure around the Gulf,” Reuters reported.

Suggesting that Brent prices could remain at $75-$80 a barrel if diplomatic efforts helped reopen the Strait, he added, “For now, the risk premium is still embedded, but it’s not a one-way bet given that there remain incentives for both sides to find a diplomatic solution.”

Advertisement

Crude oil prices to remain elevated? Crisil report recently took account of inflation data and observed that inflation in LPG and piped natural gas doubled to 4.6 per cent. At the same time, it noted cumulative impact of ₹7.5 per litre increase in petrol and diesel prices announced in mid-May. As per the findings, fuel-related inflation rose to 4.5 per cent from 1.9 per cent in May and inflation in personal transport fuels climbed to 7.6 per cent from 3.1 per cent.

According to the study, crude oil prices are expected to remain elevated this fiscal year at an average of $ 82-87 per barrel. While a weaker rupee is increasing imported inflation, producers are gradually passing on higher energy, transportation and input costs to consumers, which is likely to push up core inflation over time.

Advertisement

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home LPG price today: Check commercial and domestic cooking gas cylinder rate as oil rebounds amid Hormuz blockade