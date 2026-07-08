LPG price today: Cost of commercial and domestic cooking gas in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities amid crude surge

LPG price today: The commercial and domestic cooking gas rates remained unchanged on 8 July almost a week after Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) cut 19-kg commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder rate for the first time this year. Commercial cooking gas rates witnessed ₹183.50 cut on 1 July, bringing the revised price of commercial LPG cylinders at ₹2,930 in Delhi, ₹2885.50 in Mumbai and ₹3081.50 in Kolkata.

As a part of monthly revision, state-owned oil refiners also adjusted the Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder, reducing its price by ₹13. Also known as Munna or Chhotu, this 5-kg cylinder now costs ₹808.50. The price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) was also reduced. The latest price reduction, which was preceded by a series of price hikes, was seen as geopolitical tensions in West Asia seemed to ease. Those fuel prices that track Saudi Aramco's Official Selling Price (OSP), global market trends and currency fluctuations are updated by OMCs monthly.

India's largest private fuel retailer Nayara Energy also slashed petrol and diesel prices, becoming the first retailer in more than two years to reduce pump rates.

The cost of 14.2-kg domestic cooking gas remains unchanged since 7 June price hike when prices were increased by ₹29, for the second time since onset of US-Iran war on 28 February. The conflict caused energy supply disruptions across the globe due to disruption of oil tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

Check latest city-wise domestic and commercial cylinder rates here

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 942.00 ₹ 2,930 (-183.50) Kolkata ₹ 968.00 ₹ 3,081.50 (-174.00) Mumbai ₹ 941.50 ₹ 2,885.50 (-182.00) Chennai ₹ 957.50 ₹ 3,106.00 (-177.00) Gurugram ₹ 950.50 ₹ 2,947.50 (-182.50) Noida ₹ 939.50 ₹ 2,930.00 (-183.50) Bengaluru ₹ 944.50 ₹ 3,021.00 (-177.00) Bhubaneswar ₹ 968.00 ₹ 3,114.50 (-175.50) Chandigarh ₹ 951.50 ₹ 2,954.50 (-181.50) Hyderabad ₹ 994.00 ₹ 3,191.00 (-176.00) Jaipur ₹ 945.50 ₹ 2,957.50 (-183.50) Lucknow ₹ 979.50 ₹ 3,052.50 (-183.50) Patna ₹ 1,031.50 ₹ 3,227.00 (-173.00) Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 951.00 ₹ 2,971.50 (-180.50)

Oil prices climb after US strikes on Iran On Wednesday, the international oil benchmark Brent crude price surged amid renewed fighting between US and Iran. Oil prices climbed as US launched retaliatory strikes on Iran in response to attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Washington also reimposed crude sales sanctions on Tehran.

Crude oil extended rally for the second day, climbed 2.5% and stood at $76.03 a barrel in Asian morning trade, according to Reuters. The recent escalation raised fresh concerns about regional stability and possible energy supply disruption.

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Fuel consumption drops 3.7%: Report The Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry recently released June data indicating that India's fuel consumption in June dropped by about 3.7% from a month earlier to 19.42 million metric tons, Reuters reported.

• Fuel consumption eased from 20.18 million tons in May and was down 3.1% from a year earlier.

• LPG consumption fell more than 14% from a year earlier to 2.19 million tons.

• Gasoline sales fell 3.2% from May but rose 7.4% from a year earlier. Diesel consumption was climbed 6.2% from a year earlier but were down 1.4% month-on-month.

• Naphtha sales dropped 42% year-on-year.