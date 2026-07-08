LPG price today: Cost of commercial and domestic cooking gas in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities amid crude surge

LPG price today — 8 July: Crude price surged to $76.03 a barrel amid renewed US-Iran tensions, following retaliatory strikes and sanctions. Check cost of commercial and domestic cooking gas in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated8 Jul 2026, 08:40 AM IST
Brent crude prices rose for the second day following US military actions against Iran. Check cost of commercial and domestic cooking gas in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities.
Brent crude prices rose for the second day following US military actions against Iran. Check cost of commercial and domestic cooking gas in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities.(PTI)

LPG price today: The commercial and domestic cooking gas rates remained unchanged on 8 July almost a week after Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) cut 19-kg commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder rate for the first time this year. Commercial cooking gas rates witnessed 183.50 cut on 1 July, bringing the revised price of commercial LPG cylinders at 2,930 in Delhi, 2885.50 in Mumbai and 3081.50 in Kolkata.

As a part of monthly revision, state-owned oil refiners also adjusted the Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder, reducing its price by 13. Also known as Munna or Chhotu, this 5-kg cylinder now costs 808.50. The price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) was also reduced. The latest price reduction, which was preceded by a series of price hikes, was seen as geopolitical tensions in West Asia seemed to ease. Those fuel prices that track Saudi Aramco's Official Selling Price (OSP), global market trends and currency fluctuations are updated by OMCs monthly.

Also Read | Crude oil prices jump 2% on escalating US-Iran war; Brent crude above $75/bbl

India's largest private fuel retailer Nayara Energy also slashed petrol and diesel prices, becoming the first retailer in more than two years to reduce pump rates.

The cost of 14.2-kg domestic cooking gas remains unchanged since 7 June price hike when prices were increased by 29, for the second time since onset of US-Iran war on 28 February. The conflict caused energy supply disruptions across the globe due to disruption of oil tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read | US-Iran News LIVE: US launches new strikes on Iran, reinstates oil sanctions

Check latest city-wise domestic and commercial cylinder rates here

CityDomestic (14.2 Kg)Commercial (19 Kg)
New Delhi 942.00 2,930 (-183.50)
Kolkata 968.00 3,081.50 (-174.00)
Mumbai 941.50 2,885.50 (-182.00)
Chennai 957.50 3,106.00 (-177.00)
Gurugram 950.50 2,947.50 (-182.50)
Noida 939.50 2,930.00 (-183.50)
Bengaluru 944.50 3,021.00 (-177.00)
Bhubaneswar 968.00 3,114.50 (-175.50)
Chandigarh 951.50 2,954.50 (-181.50)
Hyderabad 994.00 3,191.00 (-176.00)
Jaipur 945.50 2,957.50 (-183.50)
Lucknow 979.50 3,052.50 (-183.50)
Patna 1,031.50 3,227.00 (-173.00)
Thiruvananthapuram 951.00 2,971.50 (-180.50)

Oil prices climb after US strikes on Iran

On Wednesday, the international oil benchmark Brent crude price surged amid renewed fighting between US and Iran. Oil prices climbed as US launched retaliatory strikes on Iran in response to attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Washington also reimposed crude sales sanctions on Tehran.

Crude oil extended rally for the second day, climbed 2.5% and stood at $76.03 a barrel in Asian morning trade, according to Reuters. The recent escalation raised fresh concerns about regional stability and possible energy supply disruption.

Also Read | Gift Nifty to crude oil prices: 7 key things that changed for market overnight

Fuel consumption drops 3.7%: Report

The Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry recently released June data indicating that India's fuel consumption in June dropped by about 3.7% from a month earlier to 19.42 million metric tons, Reuters reported.

• Fuel consumption eased from 20.18 million tons in May and was down 3.1% from a year earlier.

• LPG consumption fell more than 14% from a year earlier to 2.19 million tons.

• Gasoline sales fell 3.2% from May but rose 7.4% from a year earlier. Diesel consumption was climbed 6.2% from a year earlier but were down 1.4% month-on-month.

• Naphtha sales dropped 42% year-on-year.

• Overall, fuel oil usage fell about 20% from a month earlier.

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