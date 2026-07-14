LPG price today: How costly is commercial and domestic cooking gas in Delhi, Mumbai amid Strait of Hormuz closure

LPG price today, 14 July: The rates of commercial and domestic cooking gas remained unchanged on Tuesday, despite soaring crude prices amid renewed tensions in West Asia. While the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz injected fresh risk into the market, state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) continue to offer commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders at the same rates following the 1 July monthly revision.

After the latest adjustment to the commercial LPG price, which aligns with Saudi Aramco's Official Selling Price (OSP), global market trends, and currency fluctuations, the price of a 19-kg cylinder was reduced by ₹183.50. Meanwhile, the 14.2-kg domestic cooking gas price remains unchanged since the 7 June price hike. In the second revision, since the onset of US-Iran relations, its rate was increased by ₹29.

As both the US and Iran vie for control of the strategic waterway, the US launched strikes on Iran early Tuesday morning in response to attacks on its assets in West Asia. The latest round of US strikes came hours after US President Donald Trump said Washington is “reinstating” a blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. Amid escalating hostilities, the price of benchmark Brent crude oil rose to a one-month high of over $84 per barrel.

To source supplies in this hostile climate, OMCs are tuning to spot markets for LPG and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Mint reported. Amid heightened uncertainty over energy flows, check the latest city-wise domestic and commercial cylinder rates here.

LPG cylinder price today in your city

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 942.00 ₹ 2,930 (-183.50) Kolkata ₹ 968.00 ₹ 3,081.50 (-174.00) Mumbai ₹ 941.50 ₹ 2,885.50 (-182.00) Chennai ₹ 957.50 ₹ 3,106.00 (-177.00) Gurugram ₹ 950.50 ₹ 2,947.50 (-182.50) Noida ₹ 939.50 ₹ 2,930.00 (-183.50) Bengaluru ₹ 944.50 ₹ 3,021.00 (-177.00) Bhubaneswar ₹ 968.00 ₹ 3,114.50 (-175.50) Chandigarh ₹ 951.50 ₹ 2,954.50 (-181.50) Hyderabad ₹ 994.00 ₹ 3,191.00 (-176.00) Jaipur ₹ 945.50 ₹ 2,957.50 (-183.50) Lucknow ₹ 979.50 ₹ 3,052.50 (-183.50) Patna ₹ 1,031.50 ₹ 3,227.00 (-173.00) Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 951.00 ₹ 2,971.50 (-180.50)

Iran sneaking oil tankers through the Strait? According to a Bloomberg report, Iran has been sneaking oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz over the past few days. In the past week, a total of six US-sanctioned supertankers, capable of carrying a combined 12 million barrels of crude, crossed the Persian Gulf into the Gulf of Oman. Besides this, other US-sanctioned ships with links to Tehran, including oil tankers, LPG carriers, and container ships, have also exited Hormuz since July 7. According to ship-tracking data, their transponders were turned off during the secret journey.