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LPG price today: How costly is commercial and domestic cooking gas in Delhi, Mumbai amid Strait of Hormuz closure

LPG price today, 12 July: Amid fresh disruption to energy flows due to renewed escalation between US and Iran, check cost of commercial and domestic cooking gas in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities.

Fareha Naaz
Updated14 Jul 2026, 10:14 AM IST
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Renewed military strikes between the United States and Iran have heightened uncertainty over energy flows.
Renewed military strikes between the United States and Iran have heightened uncertainty over energy flows.(PTI)
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LPG price today, 14 July: The rates of commercial and domestic cooking gas remained unchanged on Tuesday, despite soaring crude prices amid renewed tensions in West Asia. While the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz injected fresh risk into the market, state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) continue to offer commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders at the same rates following the 1 July monthly revision.

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After the latest adjustment to the commercial LPG price, which aligns with Saudi Aramco's Official Selling Price (OSP), global market trends, and currency fluctuations, the price of a 19-kg cylinder was reduced by 183.50. Meanwhile, the 14.2-kg domestic cooking gas price remains unchanged since the 7 June price hike. In the second revision, since the onset of US-Iran relations, its rate was increased by 29.

Also Read | 'Oil could hit $200': Amid US-Iran tensions, Yemen threatens Bab al-Mandeb

As both the US and Iran vie for control of the strategic waterway, the US launched strikes on Iran early Tuesday morning in response to attacks on its assets in West Asia. The latest round of US strikes came hours after US President Donald Trump said Washington is “reinstating” a blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. Amid escalating hostilities, the price of benchmark Brent crude oil rose to a one-month high of over $84 per barrel.

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To source supplies in this hostile climate, OMCs are tuning to spot markets for LPG and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Mint reported. Amid heightened uncertainty over energy flows, check the latest city-wise domestic and commercial cylinder rates here.

LPG cylinder price today in your city

CityDomestic (14.2 Kg)Commercial (19 Kg)
New Delhi 942.00 2,930 (-183.50)
Kolkata 968.00 3,081.50 (-174.00)
Mumbai 941.50 2,885.50 (-182.00)
Chennai 957.50 3,106.00 (-177.00)
Gurugram 950.50 2,947.50 (-182.50)
Noida 939.50 2,930.00 (-183.50)
Bengaluru 944.50 3,021.00 (-177.00)
Bhubaneswar 968.00 3,114.50 (-175.50)
Chandigarh 951.50 2,954.50 (-181.50)
Hyderabad 994.00 3,191.00 (-176.00)
Jaipur 945.50 2,957.50 (-183.50)
Lucknow 979.50 3,052.50 (-183.50)
Patna 1,031.50 3,227.00 (-173.00)
Thiruvananthapuram 951.00 2,971.50 (-180.50)
Also Read | Crude oil prices jump to one-month high after 10% rally as US-Iran war escalates

Iran sneaking oil tankers through the Strait?

According to a Bloomberg report, Iran has been sneaking oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz over the past few days. In the past week, a total of six US-sanctioned supertankers, capable of carrying a combined 12 million barrels of crude, crossed the Persian Gulf into the Gulf of Oman. Besides this, other US-sanctioned ships with links to Tehran, including oil tankers, LPG carriers, and container ships, have also exited Hormuz since July 7. According to ship-tracking data, their transponders were turned off during the secret journey.

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Also Read | Trump declares US ‘Guardian of the Hormuz Strait,’ imposes 20% cargo fee

US President Donald Trump proposed a 20% toll on cargo crossing the chokepoint, with US support, as he reinstated the naval blockade. At a time when dark transits outnumbered visible ones, traffic through Hormuz had all but ceased by early Tuesday. Two liquefied petroleum gas carriers were reported approaching the strait in the opposite direction to leave the gulf.

About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More

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