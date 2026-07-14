LPG price today: How costly is commercial and domestic cooking gas in Delhi, Mumbai amid Strait of Hormuz closure

LPG price today, 14 July: The rates of commercial and domestic cooking gas remained unchanged on Tuesday, despite soaring crude prices amid renewed tensions in West Asia. While the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz injected fresh risk into the market, state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) continue to offer commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders at the same rates following the 1 July monthly revision.

Advertisement

After the latest adjustment to the commercial LPG price, which aligns with Saudi Aramco's Official Selling Price (OSP), global market trends, and currency fluctuations, the price of a 19-kg cylinder was reduced by ₹183.50. Meanwhile, the 14.2-kg domestic cooking gas price remains unchanged since the 7 June price hike. In the second revision, since the onset of US-Iran relations, its rate was increased by ₹29.

As both the US and Iran vie for control of the strategic waterway, the US launched strikes on Iran early Tuesday morning in response to attacks on its assets in West Asia. The latest round of US strikes came hours after US President Donald Trump said Washington is “reinstating” a blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. Amid escalating hostilities, the price of benchmark Brent crude oil rose to a one-month high of over $84 per barrel.

Advertisement

To source supplies in this hostile climate, OMCs are tuning to spot markets for LPG and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Mint reported. Amid heightened uncertainty over energy flows, check the latest city-wise domestic and commercial cylinder rates here.

LPG cylinder price today in your city

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 942.00 ₹ 2,930 (-183.50) Kolkata ₹ 968.00 ₹ 3,081.50 (-174.00) Mumbai ₹ 941.50 ₹ 2,885.50 (-182.00) Chennai ₹ 957.50 ₹ 3,106.00 (-177.00) Gurugram ₹ 950.50 ₹ 2,947.50 (-182.50) Noida ₹ 939.50 ₹ 2,930.00 (-183.50) Bengaluru ₹ 944.50 ₹ 3,021.00 (-177.00) Bhubaneswar ₹ 968.00 ₹ 3,114.50 (-175.50) Chandigarh ₹ 951.50 ₹ 2,954.50 (-181.50) Hyderabad ₹ 994.00 ₹ 3,191.00 (-176.00) Jaipur ₹ 945.50 ₹ 2,957.50 (-183.50) Lucknow ₹ 979.50 ₹ 3,052.50 (-183.50) Patna ₹ 1,031.50 ₹ 3,227.00 (-173.00) Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 951.00 ₹ 2,971.50 (-180.50)

Iran sneaking oil tankers through the Strait? According to a Bloomberg report, Iran has been sneaking oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz over the past few days. In the past week, a total of six US-sanctioned supertankers, capable of carrying a combined 12 million barrels of crude, crossed the Persian Gulf into the Gulf of Oman. Besides this, other US-sanctioned ships with links to Tehran, including oil tankers, LPG carriers, and container ships, have also exited Hormuz since July 7. According to ship-tracking data, their transponders were turned off during the secret journey.

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump proposed a 20% toll on cargo crossing the chokepoint, with US support, as he reinstated the naval blockade. At a time when dark transits outnumbered visible ones, traffic through Hormuz had all but ceased by early Tuesday. Two liquefied petroleum gas carriers were reported approaching the strait in the opposite direction to leave the gulf.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home LPG price today: How costly is commercial and domestic cooking gas in Delhi, Mumbai amid Strait of Hormuz closure