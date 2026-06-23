Subscribe

LPG price today in your city: Domestic and commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata on 23 June

LPG cylinder prices in India remained stable on June 23, following recent hikes. Check domestic and commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other cities on 23 June.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated23 Jun 2026, 10:42 AM IST
Advertisement
LPG prices remained unchanged in India on 23 June after recent increases.
LPG prices remained unchanged in India on 23 June after recent increases.(PTI)
AI Quick Read

LPG price today in your city: Domestic and commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder rates remained steady on Tuesday, 23 June, across several Indian cities. The last rate hike was implemented on 7 June when price of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder price increased by 29. This was the second revision in three months, after the first revision of 60 that came about on 7 March.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the price of 19 kg commercial cylinder surged by around 42 in the wake of global energy disruptions, marking the fourth hike since 28 February. Hence, the cost of commercial cylinder surged by nearly 79% in the last four months since it is based on international fuel benchmarks, freight costs and foreign exchange movements. On 1 June, oil marketing companies (OMCs) also increased prices of 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders by 11.

Also Read | US dominates India’s LPG basket as West Asia war reshapes energy flows

CityDomestic (14.2 Kg)Commercial (19 Kg)
New Delhi 942.00 ( +29.00 ) 3,113.50 ( +42.00 )
Kolkata 968.00 ( +29.00 ) 3,255.50 ( +53.50 )
Mumbai 941.50 ( +29.00 ) 3,067.50 ( +43.50 )
Chennai 957.50 ( +29.00 ) 3,283.00 ( +46.00 )
Gurugram 950.50 ( +29.00 ) 3,130.00 ( +42.00 )
Noida 939.50 ( +29.00 ) 3,113.50 ( +42.00 )
Bengaluru 944.50 ( +29.00 ) 3,198.00 ( +46.00 )
Bhubaneswar 968.00 ( +29.00 ) 3,290.00 ( +52.00 )
Chandigarh 951.50 ( +29.00 ) 3,136.00 ( +43.50 )
Hyderabad 994.00 ( +29.00 ) 3,367.00 ( +52.00 )
Jaipur 945.50 ( +29.00 ) 3,141.00 ( +42.00 )
Lucknow 979.50 ( +29.00 ) 3,236.00 ( +42.00 )
Patna 1,031.50 ( +29.00 ) 3,400.00 ( +53.50 )
Thiruvananthapuram 951.00 ( +29.00 ) 3,152.00 ( +46.00 )

Notably, commercial LPG cylinder prices are revised monthly by state-run OMCs, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation. Due the West Asia war and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, LPG supplies have been worst-affected. India was highly dependent on imports for 60% of its LPG needs before the war. About 90% these imports came from West Asia which tracked the Saudi Contract Price (CP), set by Saudi Aramco at the start of each month.

Advertisement

In June, the Saudi CP was set at $790 a tonne, about 46% higher than pre-war levels. In the wake of global energy crisis, India is making efforts to diversify its LPG imports, tapping the Russia, Norway and others while US emerged as its top supplier.

Also Read | RBI governor asks banks to treat MSMEs as long-term partners

Crude prices tumble as investors focus on Hormuz

Brent crude prices tumbled on Tuesday as investors expected progress in US-Iran peace talks and a restoration of crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz. According to Reuters, Brent crude futures declined 0.3% by 20 cents and stood at $77.70 a barrel.

The United States on Monday granted Iran a 60-day sanctions waiver following which crude prices inched down more than 3%. "The gradual increase in oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz continues to weigh on the market," Reuters quoted ING analysts' note.

Advertisement

Positive sentiment flooded the market as two crude tankers with under 2 million barrels of oil sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, signaling that traffic was picking up following weaker flows on Sunday.

Also Read | Petrol, diesel prices today: How costly is fuel in your city on 23 June?

Sparta Commodities' head of research Neil Crosby said, "Transits over recent days look to have risen sharply, (which) the market will treat as a proxy for both physical oil, perhaps paper oil, and diplomatic progress," adding, “It feels like we will be stuck in this bearish risk-off/optimistic mood until such time as something changes,” Reuters reported.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaLPG price today in your city: Domestic and commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata on 23 June
Advertisement
Read Next Story