LPG price update: Commercial LPG price cut by ₹36. Check latest rates2 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 08:15 AM IST
- LPG price update: This is the second reduction in rates in a month's time. On 6 July , the price was cut by ₹8.50 per 19-kg bottle
The price of commercial LPG, used by hotels, restaurants and other business establishments, was cut by ₹36 per 19-kg cylinder on Monday in line with softening international rates. This reduction in price is only valid for commercial ones, and not the domestic LPG cylinders.