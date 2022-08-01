LPG price update: Commercial LPG price cut by 36. Check latest rates

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in the national capital has fallen below ₹2,000 and will now costs ₹1976.50 in Delhi as against ₹2012.50 previously, according to a price notification from state-owned fuel retailers. In Mumbai, a 19-Kg commercial cylinder will now be available at ₹1936.50 instead of RS 1972.50. In the city of Kolkata 19-kg cylinder will cost ₹2095.50 instead of ₹2132. In Chennai from today, the price of 19-kg cylinder will be ₹2,141 instead of 2177.50. In Bengaluru, after the reduction 19-kg cylinder will cost ₹2063.50. In Hyderbad the price of 19-kg cylinder will be ₹2197.50 from today.