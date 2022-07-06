Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LPG price hike: Cooking gas cylinders costlier from today. Check price here

In Mumbai, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder will now cost Rs1,052.50 instead of 1002.50 per cylinder.
1 min read . 08:46 AM ISTLivemint

  • LPG gas cylinders increased by 50/cylinder with effect from today.

Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs)  on Wednesday increased the price of domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinder 50/cylinder with effect from today. Domestic LPG cylinder will now cost 1053 in Delhi. 

In Mumbai, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder will now cost Rs1,052.50 instead of 1002.50 per cylinder. Whereas, in Kolkata, a consumer will have to shell out 1,079 instead of 1,029 for a 14-kg cylinder. At the same time a customer will have to spend 1068.50 instead of 1,058.50 in Chennai from today for a domestic cylinder.

The OMCs also 5kg domestic cylinder price increase by 18/cylinder. However the price of 19kg commercial cylinder prices decreased by 8.50. The hike comes on the back of a 3 on 19 May.Prior to that, prices were increased by 50 per cylinder on 7 May.

The OMCs also 5kg domestic cylinder price increase by 18/cylinder. However the price of 19kg commercial cylinder prices decreased by 8.50. The hike comes on the back of a 3 on 19 May.Prior to that, prices were increased by 50 per cylinder on 7 May.