LPG price hike: Cooking gas cylinders costlier from today. Check price here

LPG price hike: Cooking gas cylinders costlier from today.
Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs) on Wednesday increased the price of domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinder ₹50/cylinder with effect from today. Domestic LPG cylinder will now cost ₹1053 in Delhi.
In Mumbai, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder will now cost Rs1,052.50 instead of ₹1002.50 per cylinder. Whereas, in Kolkata, a consumer will have to shell out ₹1,079 instead of ₹1,029 for a 14-kg cylinder. At the same time a customer will have to spend ₹1068.50 instead of ₹1,058.50 in Chennai from today for a domestic cylinder.
The OMCs also 5kg domestic cylinder price increase by ₹18/cylinder. However the price of 19kg commercial cylinder prices decreased by ₹8.50. The hike comes on the back of a ₹3 on 19 May.Prior to that, prices were increased by ₹50 per cylinder on 7 May.
