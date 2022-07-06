LPG price hike: Cooking gas cylinders costlier from today. Check price here

In Mumbai, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder will now cost Rs1,052.50 instead of ₹1002.50 per cylinder. Whereas, in Kolkata, a consumer will have to shell out ₹1,079 instead of ₹1,029 for a 14-kg cylinder. At the same time a customer will have to spend ₹1068.50 instead of ₹1,058.50 in Chennai from today for a domestic cylinder.