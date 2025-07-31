LPG prices cut: Commercial gas gets cheaper from Friday — Check new rate, cost in Delhi

LPG prices cut: OMCs revised commercial LPG gas cylinder prices by 33.50 on 31 July 2025. The price cut will be effective from Friday, 1 August 2025.

Updated31 Jul 2025, 10:50 PM IST
LPG prices cut: Commercial LPG is set to become cheaper from Friday, 1 August 2025.
LPG prices cut: Commercial LPG is set to become cheaper from Friday, 1 August 2025.(PTI)

LPG prices cut: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) revised commercial LPG gas cylinder prices by 33.50 on Thursday, 31 July 2025, reported the news agency ANI. The new LPG price rates will be effective from Friday, 1 August 2025. 

According to the news report, the rates of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders are cut by 33.50, a move beneficial for those businesses or LPG operators who use this fuel for commercial purposes.

What is the price of LPG cylinder in Delhi?

In Delhi, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now become 1,631.50 effective from 1 August 2025. However, there will be no change in the 14.3 kg domestic LPG prices, according to the agency report. 

This price cut will help businesses and people who rely on LPG gas cylinders for their work or daily operations on a commercial basis.

The consistency in domestic gas cylinder pricing is likely to provide stability for households that depend on LPG for cooking and other domestic needs. The prices of domestic cylinders have remained unchanged since 8 April 2025, when the last adjustment was made, reported the news portal Republic TV

Previous prices of LPGs

Looking back at the previous prices for LPG in India, in July 2025, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was at 1,665 in Delhi, 1,769 in Kolkata, and 1,616.50 in Mumbai.

This 33.50 cut in cylinder prices will now make it more affordable for businesses to purchase fuel for their operations. The reduction in prices is expected to have a ely have a positive impact on businesses in the hospitality and food & services sector as lower operating costs for a business will likely increase their profit margins or may even pass the savings on the customers by cutting the prices.

