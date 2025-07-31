LPG prices cut: Commercial gas gets cheaper from Friday — Check new rate, cost in Delhi

LPG prices cut: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) revised commercial LPG gas cylinder prices by ₹33.50 on Thursday, 31 July 2025, reported the news agency ANI. The new LPG price rates will be effective from Friday, 1 August 2025.

According to the news report, the rates of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders are cut by ₹33.50, a move beneficial for those businesses or LPG operators who use this fuel for commercial purposes.

What is the price of LPG cylinder in Delhi? In Delhi, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now become ₹1,631.50 effective from 1 August 2025. However, there will be no change in the 14.3 kg domestic LPG prices, according to the agency report.

This price cut will help businesses and people who rely on LPG gas cylinders for their work or daily operations on a commercial basis.

The consistency in domestic gas cylinder pricing is likely to provide stability for households that depend on LPG for cooking and other domestic needs. The prices of domestic cylinders have remained unchanged since 8 April 2025, when the last adjustment was made, reported the news portal Republic TV.

Previous prices of LPGs Looking back at the previous prices for LPG in India, in July 2025, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was at ₹1,665 in Delhi, ₹1,769 in Kolkata, and ₹1,616.50 in Mumbai.