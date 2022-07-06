LPG prices raised by 50 today: Check domestic LPG rate hikes over last year

LPG prices raised by ₹50 today: Check domestic LPG rate hikes over last year2 min read . 12:36 PM IST
- LPG price hike: LPG cylinders weighing 14.2 kilogram became more expensive starting from Wednesday as their prices were raised by ₹50 per unit
The cost of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders weighing 14.2 kilogram became more expensive starting from Wednesday as their prices were raised by ₹50 per unit. Due to the latest price hike, LPG will now cost ₹1,053 per unit in the national capital Delhi.
The cost of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders weighing 14.2 kilogram became more expensive starting from Wednesday as their prices were raised by ₹50 per unit. Due to the latest price hike, LPG will now cost ₹1,053 per unit in the national capital Delhi.
In Mumbai, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder will now cost ₹1,052.50 instead of ₹1002.50 per cylinder. In Kolkata, the domestic cylinder will be retailing at R1,079 instead of its earlier price of ₹1,029 for a 14-kg cylinder. The consumers in Chennai will have to spend around ₹1068.50 instead of ₹1,058.50 from today. While the cost of domestic cylinders were previously revised on May 19, 2022, it is important to note that the prices of LPG have undergone major fluctuations over the last one year, worth ₹250 since July, 2021.
In Mumbai, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder will now cost ₹1,052.50 instead of ₹1002.50 per cylinder. In Kolkata, the domestic cylinder will be retailing at R1,079 instead of its earlier price of ₹1,029 for a 14-kg cylinder. The consumers in Chennai will have to spend around ₹1068.50 instead of ₹1,058.50 from today. While the cost of domestic cylinders were previously revised on May 19, 2022, it is important to note that the prices of LPG have undergone major fluctuations over the last one year, worth ₹250 since July, 2021.
Here’s a brief look into the LPG rate hikes in the last one year:
Here’s a brief look into the LPG rate hikes in the last one year:
In July 2021, the prices of non-subsidized LPG cylinders were raised by ₹25 and by August 2021, the LPG prices witnessed another hike worth ₹25. In September 2021, there was another ₹25 hike in LPG rates and in October 2021, the price hike was worth ₹15. Through the months of November 2021 to February 2022, there were no hikes in LPG prices. However, in March 2022, the prices of non-subsidized LPG cylinders witnessed a massive hike at ₹50, followed by another hike in May worth ₹50. Notably, the month of May witnessed a second hike worth ₹3.50.
In July 2021, the prices of non-subsidized LPG cylinders were raised by ₹25 and by August 2021, the LPG prices witnessed another hike worth ₹25. In September 2021, there was another ₹25 hike in LPG rates and in October 2021, the price hike was worth ₹15. Through the months of November 2021 to February 2022, there were no hikes in LPG prices. However, in March 2022, the prices of non-subsidized LPG cylinders witnessed a massive hike at ₹50, followed by another hike in May worth ₹50. Notably, the month of May witnessed a second hike worth ₹3.50.
Meanwhile, the country's petrol and diesel sales surged in June in the wake of the start of cropping season, summer travels and overall pick up in economic activity, preliminary industry data showed. As the cropping season began, it helped diesel demand register a double-digit growth over the pre-pandemic period, which is a record in recent years. Petrol sales at 2.8 million tonnes in June were 29 per cent higher than the same period in 2021, while the country was dealing with the second wave of Covid-19 infections.
Meanwhile, the country's petrol and diesel sales surged in June in the wake of the start of cropping season, summer travels and overall pick up in economic activity, preliminary industry data showed. As the cropping season began, it helped diesel demand register a double-digit growth over the pre-pandemic period, which is a record in recent years. Petrol sales at 2.8 million tonnes in June were 29 per cent higher than the same period in 2021, while the country was dealing with the second wave of Covid-19 infections.
Read also: LPG prices hiked by ₹50, ‘Acche Din?’ asks Congress : LIVE Updates
Read also: LPG prices hiked by ₹50, ‘Acche Din?’ asks Congress : LIVE Updates
While for cooking gas, whose prices were hiked by ₹103.50 per cylinder since March, saw sales rising by a marginal 0.23 per cent to 2.26 million tonnes in June. Notably, this hike was 9.6 per cent higher than the consumption in June 2020 when the government extended free cooking gas to the poor during peak Covid-19 lockdown. Additionally, LPG consumption was 27.9 per cent higher than June 2019 demand and 6 per cent more than 1.77 million tonnes of sales in June 2021.
While for cooking gas, whose prices were hiked by ₹103.50 per cylinder since March, saw sales rising by a marginal 0.23 per cent to 2.26 million tonnes in June. Notably, this hike was 9.6 per cent higher than the consumption in June 2020 when the government extended free cooking gas to the poor during peak Covid-19 lockdown. Additionally, LPG consumption was 27.9 per cent higher than June 2019 demand and 6 per cent more than 1.77 million tonnes of sales in June 2021.
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)