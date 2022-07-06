LPG prices raised by 50 today: Check domestic LPG rate hikes over last year

In Mumbai, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder will now cost ₹1,052.50 instead of ₹1002.50 per cylinder. In Kolkata, the domestic cylinder will be retailing at R1,079 instead of its earlier price of ₹1,029 for a 14-kg cylinder. The consumers in Chennai will have to spend around ₹1068.50 instead of ₹1,058.50 from today. While the cost of domestic cylinders were previously revised on May 19, 2022, it is important to note that the prices of LPG have undergone major fluctuations over the last one year, worth ₹250 since July, 2021.