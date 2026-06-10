LPG prices today, 10 June: Domestic and commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata

Prices of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders remained steady on Wednesday, 10 June. On 7 June, India increased domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder prices by ₹29, marking the second increase in three months, after the first revision of ₹60 that came out on 7 March. After the latest revision in 19-kg cylinder rates, commercial cylinder costs surged by around ₹42. In the wake of global energy disruptions, commercial LPG cylinder prices underwent revision for the fourth time on 1 June.

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However, state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) continue to absorb steep losses on every cylinder sold and cushion consumers against the volatile oil prices due to west Asia war. Supply chain disruptions across the Strait of Hormuz have put upward pressure on fuel prices internationally. Through the latest price revision in petrol, diesel and LPG prices, the government transferred some of the price pressure to consumers. Despite the second upward revision in 14.2-kg LPG cylinder prices, the government maintains that Indian households continue to pay among the lowest cooking gas prices in the world.

After the latest revision, a 14.2-kg cooking gas now costs ₹942 in Delhi, ₹941.50 in Mumbai, ₹994 in Hyderabad, ₹968 in Kolkata and ₹944.50 in Bengaluru, according to industry estimates.

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Check city-wise LPG cylinder prices today across major cities:

Data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed that LPG consumption fell 2.13 million tons, about 20% this year compared with FY 2024-25. India's LPG imports account for 90% which mainly come from the Middle East and are used for cooking purposes.

Uproar over Ujjwala subsidy cylinder quota cut Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and Karnataka's AICC General Secretary in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday hit out at the Centre over the reduction in the number of subsidised cooking gas cylinders quota from nine to four under the Ujjwala scheme. Alleging that the subsidised cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme have been reduced from nine to four, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Modi government, calling its tenure “twelve years of anti-poor economic policies and a compromised foreign policy”

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He further noted that the price of domestic LPG cylinders has been increased by ₹89 in the last 3 months and that the 5 kg cylinder has also been made ₹323 more expensive.

‘Very minor hike,’ says Petroleum Ministry official The authorities on Monday emphasized that LPG consumers continue to get a large indirect subsidy despite the recent price hike in which domestic cylinder prices were increased by ₹29. According to Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Additional Secretary, Praveen Mal, the government is offering about ₹700 subsidy to non-Ujjwala consumers and ₹1,000 to Ujjwala beneficiaries. He underscored that the effective cost of a 14.2 kg cylinder based on Saudi CP is over ₹1,600, but consumers pay ₹942.

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During the inter-ministerial press briefing, Praveen Mal Khanooja said, “Whether I'm a Ujjwala customer or a non-Ujjwala customer, I'm getting a cylinder which should have cost ₹1,600, at ₹942, even if I'm a non-Ujjwala customer. Now in that case, that is also an indirect subsidy to the customer. Now, over and above that, Ujjwala customers get ₹300 more. So overall, if you see, they are getting ₹1,000. The non-Ujjwala are also getting ₹700 a cylinder,” ANI reported.

He added that OMC under-recovery is currently about ₹700 per 14.2 kg cylinder, similar to levels seen earlier, when the government compensated OMCs with ₹52,000 crore across FY23 and FY24.

Also Read | LPG cylinder prices hiked by another ₹29 as West Asia war drives up import costs

Suggesting that domestic LPG production has been "maximised" and hit 53 TMT per day on World LPG Day, about 60 per cent higher than pre-crisis levels, the Additional Secretary noted that OMC under-recovery is currently about ₹700 per 14.2 kg cylinder. This figure is similar to levels seen earlier, when the government compensated OMCs with ₹52,000 crore across FY23 and FY24.

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Calling the recent revision in prices a "very minor hike" compared to the ₹700 under-recovery, Khanooja asserted that ₹29 price hike works out to ₹1 per day and "20 paisa per day per household member" for a family using 12 cylinders a year.

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