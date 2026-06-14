LPG prices today — 14 June: Domestic and commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other cities

LPG prices today, 14 June: The cost of domestic and commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders remained steady on Sunday, 14 June after latest hike that came about last week. On 7 June, both domestic and commercial LPG cylinder rates were revised by state-run oil marketing companies (OMC). The price of 14,2 Kg domestic LPG cylinder rose by ₹29, marking the second increase in three months since the first revision of ₹60 that came out on 7 March.

Although the OMCs continue to absorb the major shock in global oil prices due to West Asia war but recently the government decided to transfer a part of the volatility to consumers due to severe under-recoveries. Presently, the price of domestic LPG cylinder is ₹942 in Delhi, ₹941.50 in Mumbai and ₹944.50 in Bengaluru.

Check city-wise domestic and commercial cylinder rates here

The disruption in crude oil and natural gas supplies across the Strait of Hormuz – the strategic waterway through which one fifth of the world's fuel exports takes place – is the main reason for elevated fuel prices and energy crisis.

Fuel prices to be revised again? Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi on a possible revision in fuel prices on Sunday said that it would depend on the availability of crude oil supplies. "Let us see the supply of crude oil. We have the minister concerned, Hardeep Singh Puri. Let it come," PTI quoted Suresh Gopi as saying.

‘No shortage of energy,’ says Hardeep Singh Puri Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday emphasized that there is no shortage of energy in the country while speaking with reporters in Ludhiana. Asserting that the supply situation of crude oil, LPG and natural gas is quite comfortable, Puri said that rates in India dropped by 3.1 per cent from May 2022 to May 2026 when fuel prices rose considerably in many countries.

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"In India between May 2022 and May 2026, prices dropped by 3.1 per cent. On one hand, prices rose by 70-80 per cent in the world, but here (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji reduced prices by 3.1 per cent," PTI quoted Hardeep Singh Puri as saying.