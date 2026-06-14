LPG prices today — 14 June: Domestic and commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other cities

LPG prices held steady on 14 June after recent increases, with 29 hike in the price of 14.2 kg domestic cylinder registered last week. Meanwhile, Union minister Suresh Gopi indicated the need to monitor crude oil supplies. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published14 Jun 2026, 10:13 AM IST
LPG cylinder prices remained unchanged on Sunday after a recent hike.
LPG cylinder prices remained unchanged on Sunday after a recent hike.(Abdul Sajid | ANI)

LPG prices today, 14 June: The cost of domestic and commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders remained steady on Sunday, 14 June after latest hike that came about last week. On 7 June, both domestic and commercial LPG cylinder rates were revised by state-run oil marketing companies (OMC). The price of 14,2 Kg domestic LPG cylinder rose by 29, marking the second increase in three months since the first revision of 60 that came out on 7 March.

Although the OMCs continue to absorb the major shock in global oil prices due to West Asia war but recently the government decided to transfer a part of the volatility to consumers due to severe under-recoveries. Presently, the price of domestic LPG cylinder is 942 in Delhi, 941.50 in Mumbai and 944.50 in Bengaluru.

Check city-wise domestic and commercial cylinder rates here

CityDomestic (14.2 Kg)Commercial (19 Kg)
New Delhi 942.00 ( +29.00 ) 3,113.50 ( +42.00 )
Kolkata 968.00 ( +29.00 ) 3,255.50 ( +53.50 )
Mumbai 941.50 ( +29.00 ) 3,067.50 ( +43.50 )
Chennai 957.50 ( +29.00 ) 3,283.00 ( +46.00 )
Gurugram 950.50 ( +29.00 ) 3,130.00 ( +42.00 )
Noida 939.50 ( +29.00 ) 3,113.50 ( +42.00 )
Bengaluru 944.50 ( +29.00 ) 3,198.00 ( +46.00 )
Bhubaneswar 968.00 ( +29.00 ) 3,290.00 ( +52.00 )
Chandigarh 951.50 ( +29.00 ) 3,136.00 ( +43.50 )
Hyderabad 994.00 ( +29.00 ) 3,367.00 ( +52.00 )
Jaipur 945.50 ( +29.00 ) 3,141.00 ( +42.00 )
Lucknow 979.50 ( +29.00 ) 3,236.00 ( +42.00 )
Patna 1,031.50 ( +29.00 ) 3,400.00 ( +53.50 )
Thiruvananthapuram 951.00 ( +29.00 ) 3,152.00 ( +46.00 )

The disruption in crude oil and natural gas supplies across the Strait of Hormuz – the strategic waterway through which one fifth of the world's fuel exports takes place – is the main reason for elevated fuel prices and energy crisis.

Also Read | The week in charts: Current account surplus, LPG woes, hot May

Fuel prices to be revised again?

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi on a possible revision in fuel prices on Sunday said that it would depend on the availability of crude oil supplies. "Let us see the supply of crude oil. We have the minister concerned, Hardeep Singh Puri. Let it come," PTI quoted Suresh Gopi as saying.

‘No shortage of energy,’ says Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday emphasized that there is no shortage of energy in the country while speaking with reporters in Ludhiana. Asserting that the supply situation of crude oil, LPG and natural gas is quite comfortable, Puri said that rates in India dropped by 3.1 per cent from May 2022 to May 2026 when fuel prices rose considerably in many countries.

Also Read | Centre pushes LPG users to switch to piped natural gas amid supply strain

"In India between May 2022 and May 2026, prices dropped by 3.1 per cent. On one hand, prices rose by 70-80 per cent in the world, but here (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji reduced prices by 3.1 per cent," PTI quoted Hardeep Singh Puri as saying.

Also Read | Ujjwala LPG Subsidy: Beneficiaries to get ₹300 on first four cylinders — Details

With MPC acknowledging higher H2 estimate, inflation is headed higher to 5.0 per cent in FY27 with core at 4.6 per cent, ICICI Bank Global Markets said in its 12 June 2026 report. According to the brokerage, it is likely that policy rates will be hiked by 50-75 bps in the wake of West Asia conflict and a below-normal monsoon.

Energy CrisisCrude Oil Prices
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