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LPG prices today, 22 June: Domestic and commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and other cities

LPG cylinder prices remained stable on 22 June, despite previous hikes. The government claims that Indian consumers benefit from some of the lowest cooking gas prices globally, with significant subsidies still in place amid rising international fuel costs.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated22 Jun 2026, 09:47 AM IST
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LPG cylinder prices held steady on 22 June after the 14.2 kg domestic cylinder rates were hiked by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29 per unit on 7 June this month.
LPG cylinder prices held steady on 22 June after the 14.2 kg domestic cylinder rates were hiked by ₹29 per unit on 7 June this month. (PTI / File Photo)
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LPG cylinder cost: Prices of domestic and commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders remained steady on Monday, 22 June after rates were hiked last week on 7 June (Saturday). India hiked domestic LPG cylinder prices by 29, marking the second increase in three months, after the first revision of 60 that came out on 7 March.

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Further, after the latest revision in 19-kg cylinder rates, commercial cylinder costs surged by around 42. In the wake of global energy disruptions, commercial LPG cylinder prices underwent revision for the fourth time on 1 June.

War impacting LPG supply, prices

According to data from the Oil Ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), LPG consumption fell 20% to 2.13 million tons this year compared to FY25. Notably, LPG imports (used for cooking purposes) account for 90% of India's supply, largely sourced from the Middle East.

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Supply chain disruptions across the strategic Strait of Hormuz have put pressure on fuel prices internationally. Through the latest price revision in petrol, diesel and LPG prices, the government transferred some of the price pressure to consumers. State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) continue to absorb steep losses on each cylinder sold to cushion consumers against volatile oil prices due to the war.

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Check city-wise LPG cylinder prices today across major cities:

After the latest revision, a 14.2-kg cooking gas now costs 942 in Delhi, 941.50 in Mumbai, 994 in Hyderabad, 968 in Kolkata and 944.50 in Bengaluru, according to industry estimates. Here are the prices on 22 June:

CityDomestic (14.2 Kg)Commercial (19 Kg)
New Delhi 942.00 ( +29.00 ) 3,113.50 ( +42.00 )
Kolkata 968.00 ( +29.00 ) 3,255.50 ( +53.50 )
Mumbai 941.50 ( +29.00 ) 3,067.50 ( +43.50 )
Chennai 957.50 ( +29.00 ) 3,283.00 ( +46.00 )
Gurugram 950.50 ( +29.00 ) 3,130.00 ( +42.00 )
Noida 939.50 ( +29.00 ) 3,113.50 ( +42.00 )
Bengaluru 944.50 ( +29.00 ) 3,198.00 ( +46.00 )
Bhubaneswar 968.00 ( +29.00 ) 3,290.00 ( +52.00 )
Chandigarh 951.50 ( +29.00 ) 3,136.00 ( +43.50 )
Hyderabad 994.00 ( +29.00 ) 3,367.00 ( +52.00 )
Jaipur 945.50 ( +29.00 ) 3,141.00 ( +42.00 )
Lucknow 979.50 ( +29.00 ) 3,236.00 ( +42.00 )
Patna 1,031.50 ( +29.00 ) 3,400.00 ( +53.50 )
Thiruvananthapuram 951.00 ( +29.00 ) 3,152.00 ( +46.00 )

Govt says LPG sourcing diversified

The Centre has stated that LPG sourcing has been diversified during the war, as per a PTI report. It added that before the war began, imports from West Asia (through the Strait of Hormuz) accounted for 90% of India's supply, but by April this has decreased. The US now supplies around 33% of India's imports, up from 8% in February, it cited a CRISIL report.

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Indians paying among lowest for cooking gas?

Despite the second upward revision in 14.2-kg LPG cylinder prices, the Centre claimed that Indian households continue to pay among the lowest cooking gas prices in the world.

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In a statement, the government said the cost of supplying a domestic LPG cylinder has risen to more than 1,600 following a surge in international prices after the war. It added that OMCs were estimated to be losing about 703 per LPG cylinder sold before the latest revision.

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According to Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Additional Secretary, Praveen Mal Khanooja, the government is offering about 700 subsidy to non-Ujjwala consumers and 1,000 to Ujjwala beneficiaries. He underscored that the effective cost of a 14.2 kg cylinder based on Saudi Contract Price (CP) is over 1,600, but consumers pay 942.

Calling the recent revision in prices a "very minor hike" compared to the 700 under-recovery, Khanooja asserted that 29 price hike works out to 1 per day and "20 paisa per day per household member" for a family using 12 cylinders a year.

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India's LPG import costs are linked to the Saudi CP, which is the global benchmark for the fuel. This benchmark has risen some 46% since the war impacted supply through the Strait of Hormuz, as per another PTI report.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More

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