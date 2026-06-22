LPG prices today, 22 June: Domestic and commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and other cities

LPG cylinder cost: Prices of domestic and commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders remained steady on Monday, 22 June after rates were hiked last week on 7 June (Saturday). India hiked domestic LPG cylinder prices by ₹29, marking the second increase in three months, after the first revision of ₹60 that came out on 7 March.

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Further, after the latest revision in 19-kg cylinder rates, commercial cylinder costs surged by around ₹42. In the wake of global energy disruptions, commercial LPG cylinder prices underwent revision for the fourth time on 1 June.

War impacting LPG supply, prices According to data from the Oil Ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), LPG consumption fell 20% to 2.13 million tons this year compared to FY25. Notably, LPG imports (used for cooking purposes) account for 90% of India's supply, largely sourced from the Middle East.

Supply chain disruptions across the strategic Strait of Hormuz have put pressure on fuel prices internationally. Through the latest price revision in petrol, diesel and LPG prices, the government transferred some of the price pressure to consumers. State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) continue to absorb steep losses on each cylinder sold to cushion consumers against volatile oil prices due to the war.

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Check city-wise LPG cylinder prices today across major cities: After the latest revision, a 14.2-kg cooking gas now costs ₹942 in Delhi, ₹941.50 in Mumbai, ₹994 in Hyderabad, ₹968 in Kolkata and ₹944.50 in Bengaluru, according to industry estimates. Here are the prices on 22 June:

Govt says LPG sourcing diversified The Centre has stated that LPG sourcing has been diversified during the war, as per a PTI report. It added that before the war began, imports from West Asia (through the Strait of Hormuz) accounted for 90% of India's supply, but by April this has decreased. The US now supplies around 33% of India's imports, up from 8% in February, it cited a CRISIL report.

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Indians paying among lowest for cooking gas? Despite the second upward revision in 14.2-kg LPG cylinder prices, the Centre claimed that Indian households continue to pay among the lowest cooking gas prices in the world.

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In a statement, the government said the cost of supplying a domestic LPG cylinder has risen to more than ₹1,600 following a surge in international prices after the war. It added that OMCs were estimated to be losing about ₹703 per LPG cylinder sold before the latest revision.

According to Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Additional Secretary, Praveen Mal Khanooja, the government is offering about ₹700 subsidy to non-Ujjwala consumers and ₹1,000 to Ujjwala beneficiaries. He underscored that the effective cost of a 14.2 kg cylinder based on Saudi Contract Price (CP) is over ₹1,600, but consumers pay ₹942.

Calling the recent revision in prices a "very minor hike" compared to the ₹700 under-recovery, Khanooja asserted that ₹29 price hike works out to ₹1 per day and "20 paisa per day per household member" for a family using 12 cylinders a year.

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India's LPG import costs are linked to the Saudi CP, which is the global benchmark for the fuel. This benchmark has risen some 46% since the war impacted supply through the Strait of Hormuz, as per another PTI report.

(With inputs from PTI)

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About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn