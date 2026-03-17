LPG prices today: Check latest rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow for March 17

LPG prices today: Ongoing conflict in the Middle East has disrupted LPG supplies, leading to LPG price spikes and affecting the hospitality sector. The Indian Navy has deployed warships for to ensure safe transit of its vessels. Check latest rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and other cities.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated17 Mar 2026, 08:14 AM IST
The LPG supply crisis, driven by tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, has led to a significant LPG price increase in India
The LPG supply crisis, driven by tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, has led to a significant LPG price increase in India(HT_PRINT)

LPG prices saw an uptick as a ripple effect of West Asia conflict. A steady upward rally in oil prices across the globe was witnessed as geopolitical situation in the Middle East impacted supply. In the national capital — New Delhi — a 14.2 kg cylinder containing domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is priced at 913.00, as per latest prevailing prices on 17 March. This price reflects marked increase of 60 within a month compared to the previous price of 853.00.

Differences in LPG prices across states arise due to local Value Added Tax (VAT) and freight charges. Check LPG prices after recent 60 hike in domestic LPG cylinders.

Also Read | Petrol, diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in your city on 17 March

City-wise LPG rates

The following retail rates are currently active in major cities across India"

CityDomestic LPG (14.2kg)
New Delhi 913.00
Mumbai 912.50
Kolkata 939.00
Chennai 928.50
Bengaluru 915.50
Hyderabad 965.00
Lucknow 950.50
Patna 1,002.50
Gurgaon 921.50
Noida 910.50

The Strait of Hormuz is a key route that handles almost 20% of the world’s oil supplies which is strategically located along Iran's south coast. However, disruption in vessel movement due to ongoing Iran conflict with US-Israel caused LPG supply crisis, whose impact can be seen in prices. High volatility in crude oil prices has rippled across asset classes and has caused a spike in LPG rates.

Also Read | Iran War: 2 LPG Tankers Head To India After Crossing Hormuz Amid Gas Crisis

The Indian government maintains that there is no shortage of cooking gas. However, the impact of LPG crisis was felt widely across several businesses in the hospitality sector which had to suspend operations temporarily.

As per ANI report, the Indian Navy has deployed two task forces of warships to aid in the safe transit of merchant vessels and tankers bringing gas and crude oil to the country through the Strait of Hormuz. To permit the safe passage of Indian-flagged ships, Iran asked for the exchange of three tankers seized by India.

Stellar Ruby, Asphalt Star and Al Jafzia were the three tankers India had earlier seized alleging that they were involved in illegal ship-to-ship transfers at sea. Asphalt Star and Al Jafzia were Nicaragua and Mali flagged while Stellar Ruby is Iranian-flagged vessel. According to the report, these tankers altered their identity and movements.

Also Read | Bengaluru Cafe Adds ‘Gas Crisis Charge’ To Lemonade Bill Amid India’s LPG Row

The government has taken steps to ensure the balance between demand and supply, PIB press releases said, as it listed some measures to prevent hoarding and ensure compliance with government's directive. The Centre instructed refineries to maximize LPG production and regulated domestic distribution through a first-in, first-out basis. Special arrangements have been made for essential sectors such as hospitals, educational institutions, restaurants, and dairies, to ensure commercial LPG cylinder supply via direct coordination with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

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