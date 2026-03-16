LPG prices today in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai: Check rates in your city on March 16 amid West Asia conflict

LPG prices have been in focus since the West Asia conflict began, as oil prices across the globe have embarked on a steady upward rally. In New Delhi, the updated domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices are currently ₹913.00 for a 14.2 kg cylinder. The price change indicates a marked increase compared with the previous month’s price of ₹853.00.

Disruption in vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz — a route that handles about a fifth of the world’s oil supplies — has caused high volatility in crude oil prices, which rippled across asset classes, pushing LPG prices. Even though the Centre maintains that there is no shortage of cooking gas, several businesses in the hospitality sector have been shut after a shortage of commercial LPG supply affected operations, denting business.

LPG prices have shown a steady upward trend over the past year, but the most striking price change came in March 2026, when the price rose by ₹60.

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LPG rates across major Indian cities are listed below:

New Delhi – ₹ 913.00 / cylinder

913.00 / cylinder Kolkata – ₹ 939.00 / cylinder

939.00 / cylinder Mumbai – ₹ 912.50 / cylinder

912.50 / cylinder Chennai – ₹ 928.50 / cylinder

928.50 / cylinder Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 / cylinder

915.50 / cylinder Bhubaneswar ₹ 939.00 / cylinder

939.00 / cylinder Chandigarh ₹ 862.50 / cylinder

862.50 / cylinder Chennai ₹ 928.50 / cylinder

928.50 / cylinder Gurgaon ₹ 921.50 / cylinder

921.50 / cylinder Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 / cylinder Standard domestic cylinders used for household cooking purposes across India follow these revised LPG rates. The Centre, in its latest update on Sunday, said that there have been no reports of dry-outs of gas supply at LPG distributorships across India. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, in a statement, said that 77 lakh bookings were recorded on 14 March, a decline from the 13 March figure.

According to the government, commercial LPG cylinders have been placed at the disposal of State Governments for priority distribution and are now available to consumers in 30 States and UTs.

Delhi Food Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday said that sales of commercial LPG cylinders have commenced in coordination with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), ensuring that around 1,800 cylinders are available through a priority-based system. This arrangement has been made for essential sectors such as hospitals, educational institutions, restaurants, and dairies, ensuring up to 20% of the average daily commercial consumption, ANI reported.

To prevent hoarding and ensure compliance amid the LPG crisis, the policy mandates regulated distribution through 19-kg cylinders. As per the government's directive, bookings are being processed on a first-in, first-out basis.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is keeping a track of daily updates on LPG supply. Sirsa reassured, saying, “There is no need for any kind of panic; all supplies are in order.”

Indian-flagged ships with 92,700 metric tons of LPG pass through the Strait of Hormuz External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar hailed the direct talks with Iran days after two Indian-flagged ships successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz. He termed the talks as the most effective way to resume shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Special Secretary of Ministry Of Port, Shipping And Waterways, Rajesh Kumar said, “In the Persian Gulf, on the west of the Strait of Hormuz, there were 24 Indian-flag vessels, out of which, two vessels — Shivalik and Nanda Devi — carrying LPG crossed the Strait of Hormuz safely early morning on Saturday and are heading towards India,” HT reported.