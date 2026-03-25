LPG refill booking timeline: Centre advises against 'panic booking', issues clarification amid rumours of rule change

The Indian government on Wednesday issued a statement snubbing reports suggesting changes in Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) refill booking rules amid concerns over LPG supply shortage. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in a press release issued on 25 March clarified that no changes in LPG refill booking timeline have been made and continue to be the same as earlier.

The release said, “It has come to the notice of the Government that certain news reports and social media posts are claiming revised LPG refill booking timelines—45 days for PMUY connections, 25 days for non-PMUY single bottle connections, and 35 days for non-PMUY double bottle connections.”

‘Avoid unnecessary or panic booking of LPG refills’ As per government's directive, the existing refill booking timelines are as follows:

25 days in urban areas

45 days in rural areas, irrespective of connection type. The authorities maintain that there is no shortage of LPG, petrol or diesel across the country. “Citizens are advised not to believe or circulate such misinformation and to avoid unnecessary or panic booking of LPG refills. It is reiterated that adequate LPG stocks are available in the country, and there is no cause for concern,” it added.

Also Read | LPG prices on 25 March: Check cooking gas rates in your city today

Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, the movement of vessel and tanker's carrying oil have been disrupted significantly, leading to global supply shortage. This shipping supply disruption has translated to soaring brent crude oil prices and has impacted oil supply worldwide. Since Strait of Hormuz serves as a conduit for 40% of India's crude oil imports, the nation is set to register 46% drop in LPG imports from February on a daily basis. The import quantity was brought down to 1.190 million metric tons this month, Reuters reported, citing traders and ship-tracking data from London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

Centre plans to strengthen natural gas and Petroleum Products Distribution infrastructure

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued an order on Tuesday suggesting that constraints on LPG and natural gas supply are expected to persist in the wake of the “evolving global energy landscape.” To address “longstanding challenges”, it seeks to diversify its fuel supply and strengthen natural gas and Petroleum Products Distribution infrastructure by expanding and building pipelines across the country. These measures come in the wake of shutdowns at Gulf liquefaction facilities supplying India and the continued blockage in the Strait of Hormuz.

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma on 24 March said that all refineries currently operate at high capacity with adequate crude inventories. She made this statement while speaking at an Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia.