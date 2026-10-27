LPG Rules Explained: Can a tenant and landlord have two gas connections at same address?

Can a tenant and their landlord living in the same house have two separate LPG connections at the same address? This is a common question that arises in a setup where landlords rent out a portion of their houses to get extra income.

The answer to this question depends on the home's living arrangements and cooking methods.

What do the rules say? According to the rules, applying for separate gas connections may be possible if both families (tenant and landlord) live separately and have separate kitchens.

However, this requires meeting the relevant gas company's rules and eligibility requirements.

In general, a household sharing one kitchen cannot have more than one domestic LPG connection.

The Government of India amended the "Gas Control Order under which only one LPG connection (along with DBC) is permitted in any household consisting of husband, wife, married children and dependent parents living in a dwelling unit having a common kitchen. Thus, multiple LPG connections in a household are now totally forbidden," an undated ad shared by Hindustan Petroleum stated.

However, if the landlord and tenant live in a house as two separate families and have separate kitchens, separate LPG connections can be applied for.

'Living in separate rooms isn't enough' Simply living in separate rooms isn't enough. Both families must have separate cooking arrangements/kitchen.

You may need to provide information about your living arrangements and separate kitchens to the gas agency during your application process. The decision to issue a connection is based on a review of applicable regulations and documentation.

What if the landlord and tenant have the same kitchen? If the landlord and tenant share one kitchen for cooking and dining arrangements, it's not advisable to obtain a second domestic gas connection solely because they live separately or pay rent.

In such a situation, one must check the relevant gas agency’s rules to ensure they avoid any violation.

Therefore, before applying for a separate LPG connection, one must explain their situation and confirm their eligibility with the relevant gas company.

Final verdict One family/household cannot have two LPG connections. But if two families with their own kitchens want to share the same address, they must contact their LPG distributor and explain their situation.

For example, a married son’s family with its own separate kitchen in the same house can apply for a separate connection. Different families on different floors, each with their own kitchen, can obtain one LPG connection each.

"You will likely need to provide individual household declarations, complete KYC verification, and furnish proof of address. The distributor will then assess whether you meet the requirements for an additional connection," according to a response on NoBroker.com.

A consumer can opt for a DBC (Double Bottle Connection), which allows two cylinders under the same connection. In other words, you can keep a spare cylinder for convenience, but both cylinders are still counted as part of a single LPG connection.