Amid cooking gas crunch, govt to incentivize states for promoting PNG adoption

“In the current LPG shortage scenario due to Middle East crisis, OMCs (oil marketing companies) are providing 20% commercial LPG for states. It would be a smart move at this stage for states to enable transition of LPG consumers to PNG. Therefore, it is proposed that even while LPG for commercial is in short supply, its allocation to be increased to 30% provided States can help in long-term transition to PNG,” said the letter from Neeraj Mittal, secretary in the petroleum ministry at the Centre.

So far, 15 states have started disbursing commercial LPG cylinders under the 20% allocated quota, and 7,200 tonnes has been disbursed, the joint secretary said.

Stocks situation

In terms of stocks of petrol, diesel, crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), Sharma said India continues to be comfortably positioned, and that imports of crude and LNG are coming in from alternate sources.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, special secretary in the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, said Indian-flagged vessels with India-bound energy products that are stranded on the western side of the Strait of Hormuz are loaded with 1.67 million tonnes of crude oil and 200,000 tonnes of LNG.

Among these 22 stranded vessels, four are carrying crude and one is carrying LNG.

Officials also said India had got neighbouring countries’ requests for higher supply of petrol and diesel, but the government would consider these only after ensuring that the domestic demand is met and there is supply shortfall in the country. Requests for additional exports have been received from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.