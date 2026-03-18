Amid cooking gas crunch, govt to incentivize states for promoting PNG adoption

The Centre has offered to incentivize states with up to 10% more commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders if they promote the adoption of piped natural gas (PNG) by households.

While noting that LPG supplies remained a cause of concern and that there were still long queues at retail distributors, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the petroleum and natural gas ministry, on Wednesday said India’s cooking gas output had risen by 40% over the past two weeks.

“All states and Union territories (UTs) have been offered allocation of 10% additional commercial LPG, provided they help in expediting the expansion of CGD network,” Sharma said.