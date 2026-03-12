LPG Shortage News Today LIVE: India’s LPG production up 25%; Shell and Total Energies declare force majeure

LPG Shortage News Today LIVE: India is in its fourth consecutive day of LPG shortages, with disruptions being reported across major cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Restaurant associations say commercial LG cylinder supply have stopped or become irregular over the past several days, raising concerns about the hospitality sector's ability to continue operations.
The Global Trigger to LPG Shortage
The US-Israel attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliation have shut the Strait of Hormuz, a key sea route through which India gets 85-90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asian nations, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
The shutdown of Qatar's LNG exports has rattled global gas markets. Shell, the world's largest LNG trader, and TotalEnergies have both declared force majeure - a legal notice that releases companies from contractual obligations due to circumstances beyond their control. India's Kothari Petrochemicals has similarly invoked force majeure citing West Asia gas supply restrictions.
India's LPG Supply Diversification
On the procurement front, India has been steadily reducing its dependence on the Strait of Hormuz. Roughly 70% of crude oil imports now arrive via alternative routes, up from 55% previously — a shift that offers some buffer against regional disruptions.
Government Response to LPG Shortage
The Union government has moved on multiple fronts. It has invoked the Essential Commodities Act (ECA) to prioritise LPG supply for households, hospitals, and other essential services, while restricting commercial distribution in select areas.
Refineries have been directed to ramp up LPG production, output is up 25% since a March 8 order, and the domestic cylinder booking period has been extended from 21 to 25 days. The Centre has also asked State governments to provide security to the LPG supply chain.
India consumes about 31.3 million tonnes of LPG annually. As much as 87 per cent of this is in the domestic sector, i.e., household kitchens, and the rest in commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants.
Of this total requirement, 62 per cent is met through imports.
Ripple Effects of LPG Shortage
The crunch is spreading beyond kitchens and restaurants. IRCTC officials say catering operations on trains are being affected, and the railways are considering temporarily suspending cooked meal services; passengers with pre-booked meals could be eligible for refunds. In Delhi, the lawyers' canteen at the High Court ran out of LPG cylinders and pulled its main course items, with no clear timeline for restoration.
Catch LIVE Updates on LPG Shortage in India with Mint
The Trump administration plans to release 172 million barrels from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help curb soaring crude and fuel prices amid the Iran war.
Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the release will take about 120 days and is part of a coordinated plan by the International Energy Agency to inject 400 million barrels from global reserves. He said the move is meant to stabilise markets until shipping resumes through the Strait of Hormuz.
Amid the nationwide LPG shortage caused by the West Asia war, demand for induction cooktops has surged across major cities as people seek alternatives to disrupted gas supplies.
Prices of electric cooktops have risen, while stocks on e-commerce platforms and retail stores remain available but are depleting rapidly.
Leaders of the G7 — the United States, Canada, Japan, Italy, Britain, Germany and France — have agreed to examine providing escorts for ships to ensure safe navigation in the Gulf, according to a statement from the G7 Presidency on Wednesday (March 11, 2026).
The statement followed a call convened by French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and its impact on rising energy prices.
Amid the ongoing LPG shortage, Chennai’s Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute has suspended regular classes until March 25, according to an India Today report. The institute said all classes will be conducted online due to the LPG cylinder crisis.
Shell, the world’s largest LNG trader, and TotalEnergies have declared force majeure after Qatar’s LNG shutdown disrupted global gas markets, Reuters reported.
Force majeure refers to unforeseen events beyond a company’s control—such as natural disasters—that release it from contractual obligations without penalty.
Some restaurants in Delhi have shut operations due to the LPG shortage. Boheme in Karol Bagh has closed, while Amaltas in GK-2 remains open but has stopped serving food as it has only about a day’s worth of LPG supply left.
Over 800 hotels and restaurants in Thane may face shutdown as commercial LPG supplies run low due to supply chain disruptions linked to the escalating conflict in West Asia, industry representatives said.
Thane City Hotel Association secretary Raghunath Shetty said most establishments have only five to six days of gas left. He warned that closures could become unavoidable if supplies are not restored soon, adding that suppliers have cautioned the situation may worsen.
At present, around 5.40 lakh students studying in municipal, municipal-aided, private aided and partially aided schools in Mumbai receive cooked food every day. If LPG supply stops, these kitchens will not be able to prepare meals and it may affect the nutrition of students, the BMC has written to Maharashtra Education department
The Centre on Wednesday advised all the states and Union territories to monitor LPG supplies daily, take strict action against the violators, quell rumour mongering and maintain law and order in the wake of public apprehensions about restricted supply of LPG cylinders in the domestic market due to the widening crisis in West Asia, officials said.