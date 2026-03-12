LPG Shortage News Today LIVE: India’s LPG production up 25%; Shell and Total Energies declare force majeure

LPG Shortage News Today LIVE: India is in its fourth consecutive day of LPG shortages, with disruptions being reported across major cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Restaurant associations say commercial LG cylinder supply have stopped or become irregular over the past several days, raising concerns about the hospitality sector's ability to continue operations.

The Global Trigger to LPG Shortage

The US-Israel attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliation have shut the Strait of Hormuz, a key sea route through which India gets 85-90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asian nations, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The shutdown of Qatar's LNG exports has rattled global gas markets. Shell, the world's largest LNG trader, and TotalEnergies have both declared force majeure - a legal notice that releases companies from contractual obligations due to circumstances beyond their control. India's Kothari Petrochemicals has similarly invoked force majeure citing West Asia gas supply restrictions.

India's LPG Supply Diversification

On the procurement front, India has been steadily reducing its dependence on the Strait of Hormuz. Roughly 70% of crude oil imports now arrive via alternative routes, up from 55% previously — a shift that offers some buffer against regional disruptions.

Government Response to LPG Shortage

The Union government has moved on multiple fronts. It has invoked the Essential Commodities Act (ECA) to prioritise LPG supply for households, hospitals, and other essential services, while restricting commercial distribution in select areas.

Refineries have been directed to ramp up LPG production, output is up 25% since a March 8 order, and the domestic cylinder booking period has been extended from 21 to 25 days. The Centre has also asked State governments to provide security to the LPG supply chain.

India consumes about 31.3 million tonnes of LPG annually. As much as 87 per cent of this is in the domestic sector, i.e., household kitchens, and the rest in commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants.

Of this total requirement, 62 per cent is met through imports.

Ripple Effects of LPG Shortage

The crunch is spreading beyond kitchens and restaurants. IRCTC officials say catering operations on trains are being affected, and the railways are considering temporarily suspending cooked meal services; passengers with pre-booked meals could be eligible for refunds. In Delhi, the lawyers' canteen at the High Court ran out of LPG cylinders and pulled its main course items, with no clear timeline for restoration.

Catch LIVE Updates on LPG Shortage in India with Mint