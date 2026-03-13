LPG Shortage News Today LIVE: Delhi canteens, langars rethink meals, trim menus

LPG Shortage News Today: The ongoing shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in New Delhi has begun disrupting community kitchens across the city. As a result, langars and Atal canteens have been forced to cut menu options and come up with contingency plans.

Meanwhile, restaurants have warned that the disruptions in fuel supply could force them to reduce menu options, raise prices, or even temporarily shut operations. They have also stopped serving mutton dishes, as non-vegetarian dishes require cooking times and higher fuel consumption.

India is in its fourth consecutive day of LPG shortages, with disruptions being reported across major cities of the country, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, and Chennai.

What triggered the LPG shortage?

The US-Israel attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliation have led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key sea route through which India gets 85-90% of its LPG imports from West Asian nations, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The shutdown of Qatar's LNG exports has sent shockwaves through the global gas markets. Shell, the world's largest LNG trader, and TotalEnergies have both declared force majeure - a legal notice that releases companies from contractual obligations due to circumstances beyond their control.

On the procurement front, India has been steadily reducing its dependence on the Strait of Hormuz. Roughly 70% of crude oil imports now arrive via alternative routes, up from 55% previously — a shift that offers some buffer against regional disruptions.

Alternatives to LPG amid shortage

Amid the shortage, many restaurants are prioritising serving vegetarian dishes to customers, which generally require shorter cooking times.

However, even some vegetarian items, such as daal, require longer cooking, increasing fuel consumption. Meanwhile, residents are increasingly purchasing induction cooktops.

