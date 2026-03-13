LPG Shortage News Today LIVE: Delhi canteens, langars rethink meals, trim menus

LPG Shortage News Today: The ongoing shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in New Delhi has begun disrupting community kitchens across the city. As a result, langars and Atal canteens have been forced to cut menu options and come up with contingency plans.
Meanwhile, restaurants have warned that the disruptions in fuel supply could force them to reduce menu options, raise prices, or even temporarily shut operations. They have also stopped serving mutton dishes, as non-vegetarian dishes require cooking times and higher fuel consumption.
India is in its fourth consecutive day of LPG shortages, with disruptions being reported across major cities of the country, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, and Chennai.
What triggered the LPG shortage?
The US-Israel attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliation have led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key sea route through which India gets 85-90% of its LPG imports from West Asian nations, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
The shutdown of Qatar's LNG exports has sent shockwaves through the global gas markets. Shell, the world's largest LNG trader, and TotalEnergies have both declared force majeure - a legal notice that releases companies from contractual obligations due to circumstances beyond their control.
On the procurement front, India has been steadily reducing its dependence on the Strait of Hormuz. Roughly 70% of crude oil imports now arrive via alternative routes, up from 55% previously — a shift that offers some buffer against regional disruptions.
Alternatives to LPG amid shortage
Amid the shortage, many restaurants are prioritising serving vegetarian dishes to customers, which generally require shorter cooking times.
However, even some vegetarian items, such as daal, require longer cooking, increasing fuel consumption. Meanwhile, residents are increasingly purchasing induction cooktops.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday urged citizens of the state not to "panic" as the ongoing LPG shortage caused by the West Asia conflict created panic among households.
In a post on X, Stalin said that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the relevant Union Ministers regarding the LPS shortage issue.
He further added that the state government also held a consultation meeting on Thursday under the leadership of R Sakkarapani to discuss strategies for addressing the problem.
"Due to the West Asian war situation, to address the crises that have currently arisen, in addition to holding a high-level consultation two days ago, I have written a letter to the Honorable Prime Minister and the relevant Union Ministers regarding the shortage of cooking gas cylinders, as well as the supply of petroleum products including petrol and diesel. Under the leadership of Minister of Food and Consumer Affairs, R Sakkarapani a consultation meeting was also held yesterday on addressing the gas shortage," Stalin's X post read.
Haryana Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies Rajesh Nagar on Thursday asserted that the supply of petroleum products, including domestic LPG, in the state remains completely normal.
He further warned that strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours, and indulge in black marketing.
Though there is a temporary disruption in supply of commercial cylinders due to the “global conditions”, the situation will be resolved soon, the minister said.
(Inputs from PTI)
The Maharashtra government has set up control rooms and district-level panels to ensure uninterrupted supply of LPG amid the West Asia crisis.
The state government also asserted that there is no shortage of fuel for domestic consumers, according to PTI.
An official release issued on Thursday said Anil Diggikar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, has directed authorities to take necessary steps to maintain smooth supply and closely monitor LPG distribution across the state.
Authorities have seized 38 domestic cooking gas cylinders during raids conducted over two days in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district in the Bundelkhand region bordering Uttar Pradesh, officials told news agency PTI.
The raids came amid reports of a shortage of cooking gas cylinders following the conflict in West Asia, which has disrupted global energy supplies, they said on Thursday.