LPG shortage ‘scam’ alert! Dos and don'ts for HP, Bharat Petroleum, Indane Gas users to book cylinders safely

The "shortage" of LPG in parts of India has already left people feeling fearful, leading to panic-buying and black-marketing in gas cylinders. This "consumer anxiety", as described by Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday, is now being capitalised on by scammers and cyber fraud.

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Several reports have emerged about people complaining of LPG fraud amid the ongoing situation. Authorities have also taken to social media to raise awareness and ensure people don't fall victim to these scammers and lose money to them.

It has now been warned that rumours about LPG shortage are being used as bait by cyber fraudsters.

In one incident in Dombivli, Maharashtra, a woman was allegedly duped of ₹3 lakh after scammers threatened to disconnect her LPG connection.

Zee News Marathi reported about the incident, explaining the modus operandi of these fraudsters. The report claimed that fraud began when the woman received an SMS, warning that the connection would be disconnected if the gas bill was not updated.

The message reportedly read, “We are not seeing the Mahanagar Gas bill you paid, if you do not update it immediately, your gas connection will be disconnected.” Smita Rane, who was alarmed by the talks of LPG shortage, immediately contacted the number in the message.

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When the woman contacted the number mentioned in the message, the person on the other side sent her a link and asked her to fill in the information. According to the report, Smita Rane opened the link and entered her debit and credit card details.

Within a few minutes, nearly ₹3 lakh was withdrawn from her account, including ₹2 lakh from his credit card and ₹99,500 from his debit card, Zee News reported.

How do LPG scams happen? Fake booking links, imposters The Cyber Crimes Unit Hyderabad noted that due to the shortage of LPG gas cylinders, many people are searching online for quick booking or extra cylinders.

"Cyber criminals are taking advantage of this situation by creating fake websites, fake booking links, and fraudulent messages related to LPG gas booking," it added.

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Meanwhile, the Delhi Police also shared a video explaining how scammers create panic and urge people to click links for gas booking or supply confirmation.

Also Read | 10 expert tips to save LPG amid shortage concerns

A police officer said that fraudsters may also pose as representatives of gas agencies and call residents, claiming that immediate verification or registration is required to secure a cylinder. Victims are then asked to click on links or download files sent through messaging platforms.

"Once users interact with such links, their personal or banking details may be compromised, leading to financial losses," the officer said.

How to be safe from LPG fraud? Govt says... In a press conference on Friday, March 13, I&B Ministry Joint Secretary C Senthil Rajan appealed to the public to book their LPG cylinders only through official websites, IVRS calls, SMS booking, WhatsApp booking, and mobile applications of the oil marketing companies.

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"We also urge everyone to remain cautious, as reports indicate that digital scammers are trying to take advantage of this situation by spreading fake and misleading advertisements online," he said.

Also Read | LPG shortage triggers searches for induction

"Citizens are advised to be aware of such scams and use only the official platforms of the oil marketing companies for booking their cylinders," he added.

LPG scams: DON'T DO THIS! Meanwhile, Cyber Crimes Unit Hyderabad shared key points on how to protect oneself from "LPG Gas Scams". Here are some points to remember:

1. Do not trust unknown websites or links claiming instant LPG booking or quick delivery.

2. Cyber fraudsters may send fake SMS, WhatsApp messages, or social media ads offering LPG cylinders at discounted prices.

3. Never click on suspicious links asking for payment for LPG booking.

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4. Always book LPG cylinders only through official websites, authorised apps, or registered distributors.

5. Do not share OTP, bank details, or UPI PIN with anyone claiming to arrange LPG cylinders.

6. Fake websites may look like official LPG company portals and may steal your personal and financial information.

7. If a website or message promises urgent or guaranteed LPG delivery after online payment, it may be a cyber fraud.

What if you have been defrauded already The Cyber Crimes Unit Hyderabad issued a helpline number for those who have become a victim of cyber fraud. "Immediately call 1930 or report at http://cybercrime.gov.in," it said.

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Instead, DO THIS... Book LPG cylinders only through official websites, IVRS calls, SMS booking, WhatsApp booking, and mobile applications of the oil marketing companies, or immediately shift from LPG to PNG.

"I am repeatedly appealing to all consumers: those who can shift from LPG to PNG should do so immediately," Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, said on Friday.

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How to book LPG cylinders safely from home? Companies such as HP, Bharat Petroleum and Indane Gas provide LPG booking facilities. You can book a cooking gas via WhatsApp, SMS and app.

For HP users: 1. HP Pay Mobile App

2. HP ANY Time (IVRS) : Dial from your registered mobile to IVRS 88888 23456

3. Missed Call: Just give a missed call on 94936 02222 from your registered mobile number

4. Website : www.myhpgas.in

5. Umang Mobile App available under Play Store for Android & IOS

6. WhatsApp: Just Say, Hi to 92222 01122 from your registered mobile number to initiate the booking process.

7. Amazon, Paytm, PhonePe or any BBPS enabled Wallets/ Bank Apps under pay bill section/utilities

8. Customer Service Centers: Nearby CSC can be contacted for booking

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For Bharat Petroleum users 1. Online - Visit https://my.ebharatgas.com/User/Login?ReturnUrl=%2fBookCylinder%2fCreateOrder

2. SMS - For Refill Booking (through SMS) Type on your Mobile LPG- Send this SMS to 7715012345 or 7718012345.

3. IVRS - Register and just dial IVRS numbers 7715012345 or 7718012345 which are common for all India. https://my.ebharatgas.com/BookCylinder/IVRS

4. Mobile app for Android & iphones - Click to Know more

Indane Gas

Credit: Indane Gas

Why is India facing LPG shortage? The war in Iran has triggered what many claim is a shortage of LPG (cooking gas) in India. The "shortage" was reported due to the halt in imports through the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing Iran-US-Israel conflict.

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However, the government has denied the claim of LPG shortage, saying that no dry-outs have been reported from any of the 25,000 distributors.

The government's statement came when many users had complained of a massive spike in cylinder prices, and reports have claimed panic-buying.

The Union government said it prioritised domestic consumption and essential services such as hospitals and schools amid global energy supply concerns linked to the West Asia conflict.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday that the Natural Gas Control Order was issued on March 9, 2026, under the Essential Commodities Act, which established an immediate priority sequence.

Also Read | LPG cylinder price today: Check latest rates in your city on 13 March

He said, "Domestic piped gas to homes and CNG for vehicles receive 100 per cent supply with no cuts." He also informed the Lok Sabha, "Alternate fuel options are being activated to ease pressure on LPG and gas channels."

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On Friday, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, said, "There is no shortage of LNG supplies. There is no shortage of LPG."

She, however, said those who can "shift from LPG to PNG should do so immediately."

Several videos and pictures on social media show people queuing up outside the station. Many restaurants, tiffin centres, and commercial outlets have switched to alternative fuels such as induction, electric stoves, kerosene, and coal.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in