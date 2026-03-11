LPG Shortage News Today LIVE: Bengaluru, Chennai hotels forced to close; Gurugram restaurants fear the worst

LPG Shortage News Today LIVE (March 11): Hotels and restaurants across major Indian cities - Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur- have been forced to shut their kitchens after commercial LPG supplies were abruptly suspended amid geopolitical disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

A geopolitical firestorm thousands of kilometres away is now hitting India's hospitality sector where it hurts most — the kitchen.

Why India Faces an LPG Shortage

Disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, triggered by escalating conflict between Iran, Israel and the United States, have tightened India's LPG supplies. The country imports roughly 62% of its 31.3 million tonnes of annual LPG consumption, much of it through that chokepoint. Iraq has slashed output at its southern oilfields by 70%, and Kuwait has declared force majeure.

Government Invokes Essential Commodities Act

New Delhi has responded by invoking the Essential Commodities Act, prioritising household LPG over commercial users. Refineries are operating at full capacity, directed to channel increased production exclusively to domestic consumers. The booking interval has been extended from 21 to 25 days to curb hoarding.

Hotels and Restaurants Bear the Brunt

The Bangalore Hotels Association issued a stark warning: "The supply of gas cylinders for commercial use has been stopped from today. Essential services like senior citizens, students, and hospitals rely on it. Immediate action is expected from Union Ministers to resume commercial gas supply."

National Vice President of the LPG Association RK Gupta confirmed the suspension, adding: "The next booking will be allowed after a 25-day inter-booking period to avoid hoarding, and there is no shortage as claimed by oil companies."

Relief Committee Formed in India, New Sources Sought

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has constituted a three-member committee of executive directors from IOC, HPCL and BPCL to address hospitality sector grievances. India is also in talks with Algeria, Australia, Canada and Norway for alternative LPG supply.

