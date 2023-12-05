The supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders was affected in the Northeast after an association of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) LPG cylinder transporters went on a flash strike for an indefinite period on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The North East Packed LPG Transporter Association (NEPLTA) has cited pending dues and low rates in the recently floated tenders as reasons for the strike.

"Because of this strike, supplies to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Mizoram have been impacted. If the strike is not withdrawn immediately, shortage of cylinders will be felt by the end of this week," a senior Indian Oil official told PTI.

"It is not a strike, but we have stopped plying our vehicles from Monday as some of our dues have been pending since 2018. We request the company to release the amount immediately," NEPLTA president Niranjan Mahanta told PTI.

IOC has appealed to the transporters to call off the strike as it is "detrimental" to the interests of the public. "The flash strike has affected essential supplies to consumers, hospitals, schools and industries, resulting in inconvenience to the public at large," it said.

According to the report, IOC has urged the association to uphold national and state interests and avoid disruption of essential services in Assam.

"Indian Oil is committed to address the concerns of all stakeholders and has invited NEPLTA to engage in cooperation and dialogue to resolve concerns, demands and issues amicably, ensuring the uninterrupted supply of essential goods and services," it added.

IOC's Northeast division -- IndianOil-AOD -- produces 1.4 lakh LPG cylinders per day from its nine operational bottling plants across the region. Out of these, the flash strike has affected six plants located in Assam, having a combined output of 1.1 lakh cylinders per day, the official told PTI.

IOC continues to prioritise the concerns of its customers and reiterates its commitment to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure uninterrupted energy solutions across the country, the report added.

