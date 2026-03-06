New Delhi: Facing supply disruption from West Asia, the Indian government has directed all state-run and private-sector refineries in the country to step up production of domestic cooking gas by diverting feedstock away from the manufacturing of non-essential products, including petrochemicals.
Facing supply disruption, govt directs refiners to raise LPG production, halts feedstock supply for petrochemicals
SummaryThe Centre has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to prioritize household cooking gas over industrial petrochemicals as West Asian supply disruptions leave the country with just 25 days of LPG stock.
