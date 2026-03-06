Facing supply disruption, govt directs refiners to raise LPG production, halts feedstock supply for petrochemicals

According to a report by Crisil Ratings, the majority of the LPG is used for household consumption; only 10% is used in industries. Cooking gas is thus a politically sensitive subject. Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), the government provides deposit-free LPG connections and cylinders at subsidized rates to adult women from poor households across the country. Downstream industries that use LPG include ceramics. According to the Crisil report, severe disruptions to the availability of these fuels will force the majority of ceramic plants to operate at drastically lower levels or shut down entirely.